Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
flixbus toronto

New discount bus routes will let you explore Ontario for less than the average bar tab

Travel
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
New fleets of affordable bus routes have expanded across the province, and some of them are cheaper than what you'd normally pay for a night out in Toronto.

FlixBus has expanded its Canadian network by adding new lines to and from Toronto including stops in Windsor, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Kitchener and Hamilton.

FlixBus is calling this the Windsor-Ottawa line, and has also added more service to the Kitchener-Niagara Falls line.

"Windsor is one of the last major cities in Ontario to be connected to FlixBus' growing network with a metro population of more than 400k residents who will now have direct access to bus service running 6 days per week,"  read the company's announcement.

The new Windsor stop will have "connections to London, Hamilton, Toronto, Scarborough and Ottawa with a centrally-located stop in downtown Windsor at 300 Chatham Street West,"

Buses to Windsor will run six days a week while trips to Kitchener, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will continue in the mornings and evenings.

"With the debut of new lines to Windsor and additional connections between Kitchener, Hamilton and Niagara Falls, Canadian travelers have more compelling options for affordable, convenient and sustainable travel for short or long-haul trips," said FlixBus.

This could be a plus for university and college students in Hamilton and Kitchener, who now have access to affordable bus routes to take between school and Toronto.

"FlixBus launched its Ontario network in April 2022 and cross-border service between the U.S. and Canada in May 2022, and this network has already proven to be one of the most successful in FlixBus' North American network," writes the company. 

Departing from Toronto's Harbourfront or Scarborough Town Centre, all of these trips cost less than $50. The most expensive is a five-hour journey to Ottawa for $45.

If you’re thinking of heading to New York (and avoiding airports) FlixBus also operates a 10-hour route from Toronto for around $64 —remarkably less than any flight available.

FlixBus is a commonly used transportation option for travellers in Europe and the U.S., where it also offers affordable service.

Lead photo by

FlixBus
