New bus from Toronto to New York City costs less than a ride to the airport

Looking to get from Toronto to New York or vice versa on the cheap? You'll want to check out FlixBus' newest route, which starting today will see coaches run back and forth across the border between both cities five times a week.

"FlixBus, North America's fastest-growing intercity bus service, is continuing its expansion with the launch of cross-border service between Canada and the U.S. starting on May 10, 2022," reads an announcement from the company, which bought out Greyhound in late 2021.

"FlixBus, which launched its first-ever Canadian domestic network in April 2022, is following this major company milestone by linking the U.S. and Canada networks with a new cross-border service line between New York City and Toronto."

This first cross-border route between Ontario and New York State will run along what FlixBus calls "an express line" between Toronto's Harbourfront and the area of 31st Street and 8th Avenue in NYC.

Only two stops are scheduled along the way — one in Niagara Falls and one in St. Catharines. Service will run five days a week, from Friday to Tuesday, according to FlixBus, and will travel in both directions.

"Buses will depart on Friday-Tuesday from New York City at 9 p.m. ET and arriving in Toronto at approximately 7:10 a.m. ET, while buses leaving Toronto will depart Friday-Tuesday at the Toronto Harbourfront at 10:00 p.m. ET and arrive in New York City at approximately 7:50 a.m. ET."

That's about a ten-hour bus ride, which is significantly longer than the time it would take to get from Toronto to New York by plane (about 90 minutes), but also significantly less expensive.

Right now, a nonstop, round-trip flight between Toronto's Pearson International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport starts at around $243.

Depending on where you live in Toronto, you'd also have to pay a pretty penny to get all the way out to Pearson in the first place (as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the cheapest rideshare I could find was a $47 Lyft, and let's not even get started on gas prices.)

Flying into Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, as Air Canada's main Toronto-New York route does, you'd be paying a lot more in cabs on the other end of your journey; It's at least $85 US to go from the Newark to the MTA bus terminal where FlixBus would drop you off.

If you've got the time, you can pay $64.99 (plus a $2.25 service fee) to go all the way from downtown Toronto to the same destination in New York City by bus. No pricey taxis, no lining up at the airport, no three-figure plane tickets, no rude Newark airport food court attendants.

It may take a bit longer, but FlixBus has taken steps to ensure that their cross-border bus rides are comfortable, with brand new buses, free Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.

"FlixBus is setting a new standard for North American intercity travel and making buses not just an affordable option, but the preferred choice for all passengers looking to experience the world," says the company. "No matter their budget."