More flights now using Toronto airport's weirdest terminal you may not know about

If you've never flown out of Toronto Pearson International Airport's Infield Concourse (IFC), you'll likely be a little taken aback the first time that you're herded onto a bus to get to your actual gate after your arrival, check-in and security clearance.

To deal with a surge of customer demand during the busier months, the hub schedules some flights to and from a handful of additional gates in this little-known outside extension of the main terminals.

The Infield Concourse requires an extra step for travellers to reach, as it is a wholly separate building surrounded by tarmac.

And this month marks the start of that high travel season.

Pearson announced that as of May 1, traffic in and out of the somewhat-secret third concourse will be ramping up, with select routes from TAP Air Portugal, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Avianca now utilizing its six bridged gates through to the end of October.

Buses will run regularly to and from Terminal 1 and the IFC for affected passengers, but Pearson does state that people should plan to "arrive with ample time reach your departure gate."

Unfortunately, most may not realize their flight is from one of the further gates until they actually get to the airport — so it's best to be early enough to potentially accommodate a 10-12 minute bus ride to get to this part of the airport.

Once you're there, you should also know that your dining options are more limited than the main building, though there is a Starbucks, Relay store for snacks and travel basics, washrooms, a small duty-free selection and one bar.