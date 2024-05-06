Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wander the resort

Ontario's first-ever lakefront Nordic spa is opening this summer

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The first-ever lakefront Nordic spa in Ontario is gearing up to open its doors this summer.

Wander The Spa, will be nestled on the site of Wander The Resort, a contemporary lakefront retreat in Prince Edward County located at 15841 Loyalist Parkway. 

wander the resort The 10,000 square foot spa will include four distinct pools and four fire experiences, two saunas, a steam, an exfoliation cabin, a lakeside Whisper Beach complete with cozy hammocks and napping tents, as well as massage treatments. 

Planning for the spa has been underway since 2020, and follows the fall opening of Gather at Wander, the resort's onsite restaurant inspired by the nostalgia of fireside gatherings. 

wander the resort Aside from its amenities, the spa will be serviced by Gather in its lounge area with a wellness-forward menu. 

The spa's all-access founders pass and specially priced day passes start at $65 and are now available for purchase for a limited time. 

wander the resort The pass includes unlimited access to the spa and beach club, a complimentary guest pass Monday through Thursday, and preferred pricing for spa treatments, classes, and resort accommodations. 

wander the resort The official date for the spa's opening has not been announced yet, although it is anticipated to open up sometime in summer 2024. 

Photos by

Wander The Spa
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Toronto just got a new premium daily bus service to Niagara Falls

Ontario's first-ever lakefront Nordic spa is opening this summer

Niagara Falls ranked the top tourist attraction in Canada

Alex Robertson Park in Ontario is full of enchanting wooden sculptures

Camp 30 in Ontario is an abandoned facility used for prisoners of war during WW2

3 attractions in Ontario ranked among most breathtaking landmarks in Canada

Canada now publishes air travel complaint decisions online

Flight with 164 passengers returns to Toronto after 'control issues' with plane