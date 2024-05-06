Ontario's first-ever lakefront Nordic spa is opening this summer

The first-ever lakefront Nordic spa in Ontario is gearing up to open its doors this summer.

Wander The Spa, will be nestled on the site of Wander The Resort, a contemporary lakefront retreat in Prince Edward County located at 15841 Loyalist Parkway.

The 10,000 square foot spa will include four distinct pools and four fire experiences, two saunas, a steam, an exfoliation cabin, a lakeside Whisper Beach complete with cozy hammocks and napping tents, as well as massage treatments.

Planning for the spa has been underway since 2020, and follows the fall opening of Gather at Wander, the resort's onsite restaurant inspired by the nostalgia of fireside gatherings.

Aside from its amenities, the spa will be serviced by Gather in its lounge area with a wellness-forward menu.

The spa's all-access founders pass and specially priced day passes start at $65 and are now available for purchase for a limited time.

The pass includes unlimited access to the spa and beach club, a complimentary guest pass Monday through Thursday, and preferred pricing for spa treatments, classes, and resort accommodations.

The official date for the spa's opening has not been announced yet, although it is anticipated to open up sometime in summer 2024.