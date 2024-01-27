The hottest weekend retreat north of Toronto involves a cold plunge in a frozen lake

While luxury getaways in the city typically involve the greatest possible degree of comfort, this trendy retreat is all about stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Cold Camp, a cold therapy retreat in the Kawarthas, is the latest boujie wellness getaway, and, here, the price of health comes with a hefty pricetag.

Started by Nick McNaught, founder of lifestyle brand and cold-plunging pop-up Unbounded (which you can find at Stackt Market in Toronto), Cold Camp allows you to push yourself to even greater limits by exploring the therapies out in the wild.

The self-described "ultimate cold plunge experience," most prominently gives wellness fanatics the option for a two-to-four minute cold plunge in the camp's private lake, but also includes red-light therapy, hot tubs, yoga, massages and bonfires.

Located in an updated family resort on an isolated peninsula on Oak Lake, your cabin will be winterized, but that's about as modern as the experience gets. If you don't count the cedar barrel saunas and meditation cabin, of course.

A weekend retreat at Unbounded will have you follow an itinerary for the duration of your stay, that includes hot-cold cycling from the lake to hot water barrel, breathwork and yoga classes, nature walks, bonfire socials, and something called "mindful connection."

A weekend getaway for one will set you back a cool $1098 for two nights, which does include all programming and accomodation, but does not include any meals (which you have to bring and prepare yourself).

Alternatively, Cold Camp is partnered with Nook Kitchen, who you can pre-order snacks, meals and smoothies in advance of your getaway.

Single-night weeknight stays are also available, starting at $250 a night for a single cold-plunger, or you can opt for a $99 day pass that allows access to all of the retreat's amenities from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you're feeling adventurous, or want to reap the benefits of jumping into a frozen lake (to each their own, I guess,) bookings can be made through the Unbounded Cold Camp website. Cold Camp is open for visitors this year until April 14.