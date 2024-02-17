Travel
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Egan Chutes Provincial Park

Egan Chutes Provincial Park offers a wild winter adventure not for the faint of heart

Travel
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Egan Chutes Provincial Park has become a special destination for me year-round, offering a retreat into the serene beauty of Ontario's wilderness. 

With family property in nearby Bancroft, I've frequented the region for years, discovering the awe-inspiring allure of Egan Chutes about five years ago.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park stands out as a truly remarkable "non-operating" provincial park - an untouched sanctuary of natural wonder. 

Stepping into this pristine wilderness a few years back for the first time, I was immediately struck by the overwhelming beauty and power that surrounded me. 

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

Following the trail on the eastern side of the York River into Egan Chutes Provincial Park is a simple walk for about 200 m, at which point the trail becomes steep and icy.

The park covers a section of the York River, home to majestic chutes, where the sheer force of rushing water creates a mesmerizing spectacle amidst an otherwise tranquil setting.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

After our hike, my husband, an avid fisherman, took some time to sit on the remnants of the old bridge that crosses the York River, trying his luck to catch something other than bottom. After he gave up, we were visited by a river otter. Quick and playful, he disappeared back under the water before either of us could get out our camera or phone. 

Whether you opt for a short hike on the west side of the York River to glimpse the first chute or embark on the more extensive eastern trek to get the full experience of the park, Egan Chutes promises an unforgettable adventure.

It's essential to exercise caution when exploring Egan Chutes, as its non-operating status means there are no safety features like barriers, handrails, or marked trails. 

Near the lookout points, the terrain can be hazardous, posing potential dangers, especially for those with pets or young children. During our recent visit, my husband and I chose to leave our kids and pup, Tuli, at home, fully aware of the risks involved.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

This lookout point above Egan Chutes stands roughly 20 feet above a straight drop down into the rapids and rocks below. Exercise caution when marvelling.

Two trails, the Eastern and Western Trails, offer different perspectives of the park's natural wonders. Favouring the Western Trail myself, I can attest to its breathtaking views and close encounters with the powerful water features that define Egan Chutes.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

Egan Chutes exemplifies the awe-inspiring power and majesty of waterfalls, captivating visitors with its thunderous roar and breathtaking cascade.

Accessing the park requires navigating challenging terrain, from the drive into the parking area to covering the ground on foot. Snow-covered roads demand caution, and I highly recommend snow tires and a four-wheel-drive vehicle for safe passage into the park. 

Once parked, prepare for icy conditions near the falls, especially if you plan to venture close to the rushing waters.

Some items to consider bringing along include a strong rope, crampons, hiking poles, and a charged phone in case of emergency - but also to document your adventure.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

As you begin your journey along the trail, the serene ambiance of the river quickly gives way to the thunderous roar of the falls. The icy mist in the air is a chilling reminder of nature's raw power, urging you to tread carefully as you approach the lookout points.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

This bend in the York River is where the musical chatter of birds begins to be replaced with the increasingly powerful crash of the upcoming chutes.

Standing before the chutes, I often find myself overcome by a profound mix of emotions. The sheer force and beauty of the rushing water fill me with a sense of humility, reminding me of the insignificance of humanity in the face of nature's majesty. 

However, along with the awe came a hint of fear, a reminder of nature's untamed power and the need for respect and caution. Despite the exhilaration, I am reminded of the importance of preserving and protecting our natural treasures.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park

Living in a busy city like Toronto where demands never cease, prioritizing our relationship amidst raising our family has become essential for maintaining our foundation and ensuring a sanctuary of connection amidst the chaos.

Egan Chutes Provincial Park offers an exceptional opportunity to connect with nature and reconnect with those you love. As visitors, it's our responsibility to ensure we leave no trace and preserve the pristine beauty of this wilderness for future generations of visitors to enjoy. 

Other places to visit in the region
Photos by

Erin Horrocks-Pope
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Egan Chutes Provincial Park offers a wild winter adventure not for the faint of heart

You can soak in a bathtub full of beer at a spa in Ontario

Pilots call for better compensation as Air Canada reports $21B in revenues

Ontario man charged after causing disturbance on flight because he wanted a cigarette

Canadians are moving to Mexico chasing a better life

Toronto-bound flight forced to return after crew member suffers 'medical situation'

Toronto Pearson Airport hit with delays and cancellations amid huge snowstorm

Toronto is one of the world's top destinations for business trips