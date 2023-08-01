Ontario just got a new nature preserve and it's 5 times the size of the Toronto Islands

If you're searching for a new place to get away from the concrete jungle and fully immerse yourself in the stunning nature that you can only find in Southern Ontario, the province has just created another conservation reserve for the first time in more than a decade.

The newly-designated space at Monarch Point is nestled along the south shores of picturesque Prince Edward County and is the perfect addition to your bucket list of things to do during a day or weekend trip to the region, which is renowned for its wineries and natural beauty, among other things.

Almost five times the size of the Toronto Islands, the enormous 4,000-acre green space will now have its wide array of wildlife, vegetation and complex ecosystems formally protected under the Provincial Parks and Conservation Reserves Act.

Exciting news! Ontario has created the first new conservation reserve in 10 years located in Prince Edward County! It's called Monarch Point because the area is recognized as an International Monarch Butterfly Reserve. 🦋 📌Learn more at: https://t.co/mEdpdP74To pic.twitter.com/RUcE1kqdZN — Ric Bresee MPP (@ricbresee_mpp) August 1, 2023

The legislation encourages research, education, and ecologically sustainable land uses and activities, driving tourism to the area while still preserving the sensitive habitats and biodiversity that make this part of the province so special.

Residents can come hike, meditate, birdwatch, learn, and, of course, catch a glimpse of the endangered monarch butterfly in its natural habitat — all mindfully and with the utmost consideration for the environment, of course.

"This new protected area will not only safeguard important habitat for the iconic monarch butterfly, but also for countless other species that call this area home," Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said in a release about the reserve yesterday.

"I'm proud that this new protected area will ensure future generations can enjoy the natural beauty of our province."

The dreamy beaches, adorable accommodations, charming small towns with their historic architecture, and alluring nature like that found in the new Monarch Point Conservation Reserve are what have made PEC such a trendy getaway spot for people in Toronto in recent years.