The Lakeside Motel joined the ranks of reimagined boutique-style accommodations back in May 2019.

Perched on the shores of Wellington in Prince Edward County, this ten room motel was previously an old fisherman’s lodge. After a complete renovation, this once modest inn was transformed into one of the most highly sought-after stays in the region.

At first glance, the property’s exterior jet black fence and two storey guest house look quite jarring, wedged between manicured lawns and white picket fences.

However, tucked away from the sights of Main Street is where you’ll find a row of inviting rooms framed through bright windows, and the lake glimmering just beyond in the distance.

In addition to the ten standard motel rooms, The Lakeside also offers two detached units for larger groups of up to six, or those just looking for more privacy.

After a two and a half hour drive from Toronto, I was eager to settle in and explore. With a bit of trial and error, I found the guest check-in within a small glass greenhouse called The Shoppe, which carries a curated range of products and necessities for those who may have forgotten theirs.

Typically, what you see is what you get in a motel, but The Lakeside had pleasant surprises everywhere I turned.

This minimalist-chic motel has sleek but understated black and white design elements weaving throughout the property, with a touch of antique decor that pays homage to the region.

Light and spacious, my room was more than accommodating to fit two comfortably. Beautiful double doors let in beaming sunlight throughout the day.

Vintage baseball gloves and gas-powered lamps added an eclectic touch. My room was also equipped with an Apple TV, stocked mini fridge, and fireplace.

Unfortunately, most of the room views point directly towards the parking lot. In order to get some privacy, it would mean sacrificing the windows and natural sunlight by closing interior wooden panels.

Parking lot views aside, the real star of The Lakeside is its outdoor space.

Although it was closed for the season, their new 70' swimming pool looked like it would be the perfect place to spend a hot summer afternoon. The poolside bar and private cabanas made me daydream of their curated cocktails with friends by the water.

My favourite part is the expansive deck overlooking the lake, with several fire pits and picnic tables set up to catch a sunset or make s’mores after dark. Steps lead down to a private section of beach, and a decorative rope swing sways off an overhanging tree branch. If you didn’t know better, it could be a scene right off the Californian coast.

For those looking for adventure, canoes and bikes are available for rent to explore the county.

Access to The Millenium Trail is a short pedal away, with 46 km to cycle around. Karlo Estates or Black Prince Winery make for a great pitstop along your ride for a wine tour or tasting. I opted to recharge instead in the on-site sauna at The Lakeside, which is open year-round.

The pool restaurant is also seasonal, meaning having to venture off property for your meals. Luckily, a 5 minute stroll will bring you right to downtown Wellington, with everything from local art galleries and shops to intimate cafes and gourmet restaurants.

After watching the sunset on the lake with a grumbling stomach, dinner was on my mind. Torn between spicy shrimp tacos at La Condesa or a truffle burrata dish at The Drake Devonshire, I ultimately opted for the latter.

Honestly, with local farms, orchards, and vineyards sustaining much of the county’s produce, I don’t think you could make a bad choice.

Back at The Lakeside, a cozy robe and slippers were the perfect touch to unwind in after a hot shower. It was hard to resist taking a little extra of the luxurious-smelling Le Labo products provided home with me.

With Netflix humming and the in-room fireplace on, I dozed off more than a few times before sinking into the Egyptian-cotton clad down pillows for the deepest sleep.

Rooms are upwards of $450 a night, which is steep but on par with other premium accommodations in Prince Edward County.

Despite the rate, you’d be hard pressed to find availability during the summer months, especially on a weekend. However during the off-season, The Lakeside offers some attractive discounted stays, perfect for a local escape.