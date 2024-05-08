TTC will shut down an over 7km stretch of subway track this weekend

Subway passengers will have to navigate yet another large-scale TTC closure this weekend when the transit agency halts service on a roughly 7.2-kilometre span of the rapid transit network on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The TTC has announced that there will be no subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University both ways between Davisville and Sheppard-Yonge for all of Saturday.

As with previous full-weekend and single-day subway closures, the TTC attributes the latest outage to ongoing track work.

Transit users are advised to get around the closure using TTC shuttle buses, which will move passengers through the five-station gap in subway service.

In addition to the wider inconvenience of a subway closure, shuttle bus service will cause minor disruptions for local commuters in midtown.

Passengers using local bus routes will be required to board at the corner of Yonge and Davisville, allowing the bus bays at Davisville Station to be used for shuttle buses — allowing a smoother connection for subway passengers at the cost of surface routes that typically serve the station.

While subway service will be halted until the start of service on Sunday morning, TTC passengers can still enter stations to purchase and reload Presto cards and connect with surface routes.