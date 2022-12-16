Winter activities within a few hours of Toronto and how to get there

The chilly months are officially upon us, and while Toronto isn't a snowy wonderland quite yet, there are a ton of places outside of the city where you can already participate in the fun seasonal activities Ontario is known for.

There are all types of winter fun within just a few short hours' drive, and what better way to get there than by booking a car through Turo, which is the largest car-sharing platform in both Canada, and the world!

Turo has a massive selection of more than 1,300 different vehicle models, whether you're looking for something with four-wheel drive for winter roads, an electric vehicle to be eco-conscious, or just want to test out a specific car you've been thinking of purchasing yourself.

Here are some of the best winter activities and destinations near Toronto that you can get to by booking a car through Turo:

Ice skating trails

Though the city has its own skating rinks, they can often be too packed and stressful, with some of the best ones closed this year anyway.

With access to a set of wheels from Turo, book a Kia Seltos 2021 that features a back-up cam, lane assist and a spacious interior, to get you from home to the superior ice paths further north. Add the 1.3 km ice trail at Arrowhead Provincial Park when it opens to your GPS, which weaves through a dreamy snow-capped forest, tiki torches guiding you along the way.

You can also winter camp at the park for an extra special experience, while a bunch of other municipalities around the city have their own skating trails to drive to and enjoy.

Snow tubing

Take your tobogganing up a notch this winter by heading to a ski resort that offers snow tubing on hills far bigger than the one in your local park.

Though the tubes are provided, you will need to drive to get to any of the destinations — but don't worry, booking a car is quick and easy with Turo, and each drive is less than two hours from the city.

If you haven’t had an opportunity to drive an EV yet, why not book a Tesla Model X 2021? This is a luxury, futuristic car that features ample trunk space and seating for you and four friends. You can also prepay for an EV charge for extra convenience.

Snow Valley and Horseshoe Resort near Barrie both have tubing hills alongside their ski runs — the latter has the longest tube hill in Ontario — while Mount Chinguacousy in Brampton, Chicopee Tube Park in Kitchener, Blue Mountain in Collingwood and Lakeridge Ski Resort in Uxbridge also offer the fun winter experience.

Downhill skiing and snowboarding

It's no west coast slope, but Ontario does have its fair share of ski hills, and many of the best ones are just a short drive from Toronto.

And whether you bring your own equipment or rent, you'll need to have a car to get to any of these places, though the drive isn't too bad at all. The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2018 available on Turo comes with a ski rack to store your gear, winter tires and heated seats to keep you toasty when on the road.

The biggest and best-known is Blue Mountain, but you can also try out Mount St. Louis Moonstone, Dagmar, Sir Sam's, Hockley Valley, Hidden Valley, Glen Eden, Brimacombe, or Horseshoe, Snow Valley and Lakeridge listed above.

Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing

If you want to get active at a slower pace that allows you to take in the great outdoors at your leisure — or if downhill skiing just isn't your thing — cross-country skiing or snowshoeing is a great option too.

There are a bunch of snow loops around the GTA open for either activity, but if you're looking for a really epic winter adventure, you can book with a company like Scenic Caves Nature Adventures two hours north of the city in Collingwood.

Snowshoe across a 420-foot-long, 25-metre-high suspension bridge and take in the stunning, snow-covered Ontario countryside or take a cross-country ski lesson and traverse 27 km of groomed trails with fantastic views along the Niagara Escarpment.

Wondering how to get there? The Volkswagen Atlas 2022 is the perfect drive, coming equipped with a ski rack, seating for seven, ample trunk space, a GPS and all-wheel drive!

Scenic hikes and drives

Within just an hour of Toronto is the waterfall capital of the world, Hamilton, Ontario.

While obviously more popular in the summer, awe-inspiring and popular sites like Tews Falls, Tiffany Falls, Inglis Falls and Balls Falls are still accessible in the winter, and are extra magical at this time of year.

Not only can you view the picturesque frozen falls on a drive or hike through the scenic region, but you can also ice climb at some of them, like Elora Gorge, for a completely once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Of course, the destination is the goal, but why not enjoy the scenery of the drive from an electric-MINI Cooper 2021? This EV is small but mighty, and has all the bells and whistles you need to enjoy driving out of the city.

Visit Turo.com or download the app today to try out your dream ride and get out of the city.