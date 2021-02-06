City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
snow loops toronto

Here's a map of all the new snow loops Toronto has created for this winter

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's new snow loops might be one of the best ways to take advantage of the snow season this year.

Eight trails for walking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing are available to city-dwellers under the Welcome T.O. Winter parks plan

The new initiative, launched by the City of Toronto to help residents take advantage of outdoor spaces during the pandemic, might be the cure for our current cooped-up conditions.

Toboganning, leisure skating, disc-golf, and guided Walk Fit programs are a few of the activities being offered this winter, along with a whopping 60 kilometres of new trails.

If you're in a snowshoeing mood, hit a snow loop at one of five golf courses: Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods, and Tam O'Shanter

While the City doesnt have an exact map of its loops, the golf courses are made up of natural trails that are relatively easy to follow. The City has also said that there will be clear signs demarcating the trails. 

While these wintertime trails have always technically existed for avid wintertime recreationalists, the City is now encouraging the rest of us to hit up these scenic snow loops.

These golf courses are also in close proximity to a number of other extensive trails, if you choose to continue your journey by foot. 

Through Dentonia Park, you can acess the Taylor Creek Trail. Tam O'Shanter is walking distance from the trail that runs along West Highland Creek. The Scarlett Woods course rests right along the Humber River Recreational Trail, as does Humber Valley golf course.

Trails range from 1 kilometre to 2.5 kilometres. Washrooms are available for use at the golf clubs.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto of Scarlett Woods Golf Course

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's a map of all the new snow loops Toronto has created for this winter

Toronto woman creates heated shelter for Baltimore Oriole in backyard throughout winter

Backlash builds against Toronto business owners who plan to reopen in spite of lockdown

Everyone in Toronto is tired of all the noise

Shocking video shows garbage truck smashing into multiple cars and hydro poles in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is secretly collecting valentines for seniors in long-term care homes

Here's what the TTC subway and streetcar map will look like in 2023 and 2031

Toronto mayor says the entire GTA should reopen together