You can snowshoe across a suspension bridge with epic views in Ontario this winter

It's time to grab your winter coats and head outside for some winter fun.

From outdoor skating to tubing, there are a ton of activities to do during the winter in and around Toronto. If you're looking for an epic adventure this snowy season, you can snowshoe across a suspension bridge in Ontario this winter.

Located in Collingwood, Scenic Caves Nature Adventures is home to a variety of winter activities including snowshoeing across a 420-foot suspension bridge.

The bridge is Ontario's longest suspension footbridge that is wide enough for two people to walk side by side on.

Check out 360-degree views of the snowy forest while being suspended 82 feet above the ground.

On a clear day, you'll be able to see 10,000 square kilometers of the countryside stretched across the Georgian Bay, Penetanguishene Peninsula, and Blue Mountain.

The bridge is built to withstand all the weight of the snow, ice and you so there's no need to fear the bridge's sturdiness.

If you're as short as I am and are worried you won't be able to see the epic views, the bridge is built with a wire frame design, having accessible views for everyone regardless of their height.

The suspension bridge is part of the various snowshoeing trails that the park offers. There are three levels of difficulty trails to choose from so you can pick the difficulty you're most comfortable with.

If snowshoeing isn't your cup of tea, you can also go cross country skiing and take lessons too.

Don't fret if you don't have your own equipment as you can rent snowshoes for $20 on a first-come basis. Note you can only cross the suspension bridge with snowshoes so make sure to grab a pair.

Due to restrictions, there are no warm-up buildings or indoor washrooms but there are a few porta-potties located outside the main building.

Trail passes are priced at $23 on the weekdays and $25.75 on the weekends.