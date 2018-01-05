This hill has epic late night tubing one hour from Toronto

Few winter activities match the unbridled fun of shuttling down a snow-covered hill on a giant inner tube. Fortunately, the area surrounding Toronto is populated with plenty of dedicated tubing hills when inner city toboggan runs aren't thrilling enough.

If there's a tubing experience that really sticks out, however, it's the late night sessions you can do at Chicopee Tube Park in Kitchener. This dedicated facility about an hour west of Toronto features six chutes that descend 250 feet over a 900 foot run.

The park is a popular day trip destination from Toronto and can get very busy with families during the day on weekends, but the best time to go is Saturday nights, when the little kids have been carted off to bed and you can fly down the hill underneath dark skies.

Between Jan 13 and Feb 24, the park is open from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. for night tubing on Saturdays, which offers plenty of time for careening downhill but also for warm-up sessions in the sprawling lodge (yes, it's licensed!) that overlooks the mountain.

Midnight tubing is definitely a blast in a place like Riverdale Park, but the presence of a magic carpet to help you back up the hill makes Chicopee even more alluring.

Adult admission on Saturday nights comes in at $25, which gets you three hours of tubing if you arrive on time. Tubes are provided on site.