Snow tubing hills near Toronto are more plentiful than you might think. So while you can pull out the old inner tube and head to some of the city's best toboggan spots, if you're looking for an experience that's a bit more memorable thanks to steeper slopes and dedicated lanes, a winter day trip to these destinations might be in order.

Here are 7 amazing hills for snow tubing near Toronto.

Brampton's Mount Chinguacousy is a short drive away and offers some serious tube runs with nice rubber mats at the bottom to bring your spinning ride to a safe stop. This hill only works for beginner skiers and snowboarders, but it about the perfect size for tubing.

Kitchener's Chicopee Tube Park might be the best in Southern Ontario, complete with late hours on Saturday nights for those who would prefer to tube without crashing into children. The runs here are long at 900 feet, and there's a magic carpet to haul you back up the hill.

This underrated tube park is part of the larger ski resort located in Uxbridge on the Oak Ridges Morraine. The hill starts out steep and then settles into a super long run-out, which you can enjoy once you've picked up your initial speed.

Head to Barrie for some top notch snow tubing at the aptly named Snow Valley. With 14 chutes and three lifts, a lot of people can enjoy the hill at any given time. The vertical drop here is claimed to be about 10 storeys, which means you can get going very fast on the way down.

The nearby Horseshoe Resort also has a tubing setup as part of its winter activity package. There are five chutes here with a wonderfully steep drop off at the top. If you want to do a lot of tubing in a given visit, they have unlimited packages during select times that are a great deal.

This is pretty much the ultimate winter weekend getaway destination from Toronto, with an amazing skating trail, over 33 kilometres of groomed cross country ski trails, and a tubing hill that features an open fire pit at the top so that you can warm up as you wait for your next run.

It's probably no surprise that Blue Mountain also has tubing on offer. Characterized as a "gentle introduction to the mountain," the runs here are family oriented, but keep reasonably long hours for anyone who wants the thrill of careening downhill without any skiing skills.