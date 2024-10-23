John Tavares and wife Aryne model new Toronto Maple Leafs lululemon collection

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward John Tavares has featured in many advertising campaigns over his time in the NHL, but his latest with lululemon might hold a bit of extra weight.

For the NHL's newest lululemon/Fanatics crossover line of merchandise, Tavares was joined by his wife, Aryne, for a modelling photoshoot.

Tavares had previously worked with lululemon on its marketing campaign for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Five other NHL players also featured in the campaign with their significant others: Dylan Larkin, Morgan Geekie, Seth Jones, Matty Beniers, and Mark Stone.

"We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand," said NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Brian Jennings. "With a unique campaign featuring our players and their partners, we're confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans."

In addition to the Leafs, similar lines have been launched with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights. All 32 teams are expected to have similar lines available next season.

"With hockey season underway, we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with an amazing brand like lululemon to help us bring the new feel of gameday to NHL fans everywhere," said Fanatics Commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee. "This new collection is a pivotal moment in how we connect both men and women to the teams they love—bringing them together in style and comfort through a truly premium assortment."

Lids stores in the Eaton Centre and Union Station in Toronto will start selling the line on October 29.