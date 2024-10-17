Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors dancing

Toronto Raptors break out into mid-practice dance-off

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Before they get things going for the 2024-25 NBA season, the Toronto Raptors are making sure they know how to bust a move.

In a moment captured by the team's Open Gym cameras, the Raptors chose a bit of a non-traditional warmup at one of their practices this week.

"Before we get into basketball," Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic said to his team, before motioning to Raptors assistant coach Jama Mahlalela to "take the lead."

"We could do a regular dynamic warmup like we normally do," Mahlalela said in the video, before it was clear that would not be the case.

Instead, the team decided to play an Afrobeats mix, with an instructor leading the team through a dance-inspired warmup and ending up with a few of the players and Rajakovic himself busting a move in the centre circle.

"Afrobeats, 1, 2, 3!" the team broke down the huddle at the end of the dance-off, before actually getting into their regular practice routine.

This isn't the first time the organization has had a connection to African music.

At a 2022 Giants of Africa Foundation event, Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about how he noticed Afrobeats had become a mainstay in Toronto's culture.

"It was a white instructor visiting [my Pilates class]," Ujiri said. "She actually played Afrobeats… Afrobeats is kicking ass. She doesn't know me at all, so you can't even say she did it because of me."

The Raptors officially get their season going in less than a week's time, when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors break out into mid-practice dance-off

Ontario Olympic snowboarder named at centre of murder and drug ring

Blue Jays regretting Teoscar Hernandez trade as outfielder shines with Dodgers

Leafs star John Tavares spotted touting power of 'magical' injury-healing amulet

Toronto's most scenic skating rink is being revived after shutting down

Here's how much beer costs at Leafs and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena

New Toronto Maple Leafs player has yearbook pic foreshadowing future

Toronto founders of Boardball take their pitch to Dragons' Den