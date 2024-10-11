Toronto's most scenic skating rink is being revived after shutting down

Residents were heartbroken when the Harboufront Centre suddenly announced in early 2023 that its outdoor rink, which offered a one-of-a-kind lakefront skating experience and DJ skate nights, was shutting down forever amid a larger refresh of the arts hub's campus.

Though the location of the former rink has been paved over — into a flexible public plaza that some call "useless empty space" — it seems that enough people were upset about the change to prompt stakeholders to bring the attraction back in a new iteration.

Complete embarrassment. One of the few lakefront activities people can enjoy during winter and you close it down — Jo Milbury (@pucejuicer) May 8, 2024

Spadina-Fort York City Councillor and Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik shared the good news on Friday, writing on social media that after two sad winters without what was known as the Natrel or Harbourfront rink, locals would be able to strap on their skates and hit the ice once more along the water.

"I'm thrilled to bring back skating at Harbourfront Centre," Malik said, explaining that a motion she put forth to secure funding for a replacement rink was approved by city council this week.

"Skating at Harbourfront Centre looking onto Lake Ontario is a cherished memory, and missed by many. This new seasonal rink will once again welcome everyone to this unforgettable experience."

Though there are no details available yet about where exactly on the property the ice will be, when it will open or how long it will remain, the representative says that she will share more information once the plans are firmed up.

Who’s coming skating with me? 🎉 Thank you @ausmalik for listening to the community and restoring a treasured amenity for all Torontonians to enjoy! ⛸️ 👏#topoli #SkateTO https://t.co/vWVHxriAvv — Norm Di Pasquale (@normsworld) October 11, 2024

The feature will cost the City $425,000 from its Operating Budget for Economic Development and Culture — monies that Harbourfront Centre on its own does not have to spare as it faces a period of "financial challenges" that have led to layoffs and other cutbacks, including to maintenance of things like the rink and the now-derelict Amsterdam bridge.

As Malik stated in her motion, "the previous skating rink, which had been a fixture at Harbourfront Centre for decades, was decommissioned last year as a result of significant maintenance and safety challenges."

"A new rink will not only preserve the beloved tradition of skating at the lakefront, but also create a modern, safe, and accessible space [and] a venue for outdoor activity and social engagement, supporting both physical health and community building in the colder months."