One of Toronto's most popular skating rinks is permanently closing and will be paved over

Harbourfront's picturesque skating rink along the shoreline of Lake Ontario is permanently closing to make way for a new plaza.

The scenic skating rink once provided spectacular views of the CN Tower and glistening lake during the quintessential winter activity.

According to Harbourfront Centre's website, there will not be an operational skating rink this season due to construction.

"This season our skating rink will be closed," the website reads. "We are commencing construction to update and refresh this area of the Harbourfront Centre campus."

A Harbourfront spokesperson confirmed to CityNews that the space will be "revitalized into a new plaza" that will be open to the public all year round.

"While it will not be a permanent rink as it was in the past, there will be opportunities for temporary winter skating activations within the new space in the future," Harbourfront spokesperson Natasha Laird told CityNews.

The unfortunate news was revealed in a presentation to the York Quay Neighbourhood Association last week, with lack of funds cited as the reason for the closure.

"This is part of a larger update and revitalization happening at our Harbourfront Centre campus, which includes updates to our main building (currently underway) and updates that have already been made to our wonderful outdoor concert stage," Laird told CityNews.

Although ice skating fanatics will have to bid farewell to this iconic rink, the future "reimagined space" promises to fill the void.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to the reimagined space once construction is completed in the summer of 2023," the website reads.

In the meantime, you can check out this list of free outdoor skating rinks that are currently open for the season.