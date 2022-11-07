Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

It's time to sharpen your skates as ice skating rinks in Toronto are about to open for the season.

It was just announced that outdoor skating rinks will open on November 26, weather permitting with some opening next month on December 3. The general hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the season ending on March 19.

Just like last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks.

Before heading out, make sure to check the status of the outdoor rink to see if they're open or not since rinks may be closed due to weather.

Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from November 26 to March 19.

Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey

Broadlands Community Centre

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits

College Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Dufferin Grove Park

Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park

Giovanni Caboto

Glen Longo Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Kew Gardens

Ledbury Park

McCowan District Park

Mel Lastman Square

Monarch Park

Nathan Phillips Square

North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park

Otter Creek Centre

Ramsden Park

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Royalcrest Rink

Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square

Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Valleyfield Park

Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink

Wallace Emerson Park

West Deane Park/Martingrove

West Mall Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink

Withrow Park

Here's a list of the outdoor rinks that are open on December 3 to February 26.

Buttonwood Park

Campbell Avenue Playground

Humber Valley Rink

Jimmie Simpson Park

Joseph Bannon Park

Lambton-Kingsway Rink

Prince of Wales Rink

Queensway Rink

Rivercrest Rink

Ryerson Community Park

Summerlea Rink

Wedgewood Park

Westgrove Rink

This year there are 54 natural rinks around the city that have been approved. These rinks don't have an official opening date since the conditions of the rinks are all weather dependent.

Skating on open bodies of water including Grenadier Pond is not allowed as many factors can make the ice dangerous.