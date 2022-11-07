Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 10 hours ago
Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Michelle Payot
Posted 10 hours ago
It's time to sharpen your skates as ice skating rinks in Toronto are about to open for the season.

It was just announced that outdoor skating rinks will open on November 26, weather permitting with some opening next month on December 3. The general hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the season ending on March 19.

Just like last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks.

Before heading out, make sure to check the status of the outdoor rink to see if they're open or not since rinks may be closed due to weather.

Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from November 26 to March 19.

  • Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey
  • Broadlands Community Centre
  • Cedarvale Park
  • Christie Pits
  • College Park
  • Colonel Samuel Smith Park
  • Dieppe Park
  • Dufferin Grove Park
  • Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park
  • Giovanni Caboto
  • Glen Longo Community Centre
  • Greenwood Park
  • High Park
  • Hodgson Public School Grounds
  • Irving W Chapley Community Centre
  • Kew Gardens
  • Ledbury Park
  • McCowan District Park
  • Mel Lastman Square
  • Monarch Park
  • Nathan Phillips Square
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park
  • Otter Creek Centre
  • Ramsden Park
  • Regent Park
  • Rennie Park
  • Riverdale Park East
  • Rosedale Park
  • Royalcrest Rink
  • Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
  • Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
  • Sir Adam Beck Rink
  • Sunnydale Acres Rink
  • Trinity Bellwoods Park
  • Valleyfield Park
  • Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink
  • Wallace Emerson Park
  • West Deane Park/Martingrove
  • West Mall Rink
  • Westway Outdoor Rink
  • Withrow Park

Here's a list of the outdoor rinks that are open on December 3 to February 26.

  • Buttonwood Park
  • Campbell Avenue Playground
  • Humber Valley Rink
  • Jimmie Simpson Park
  • Joseph Bannon Park
  • Lambton-Kingsway Rink
  • Prince of Wales Rink
  • Queensway Rink
  • Rivercrest Rink
  • Ryerson Community Park
  • Summerlea Rink
  • Wedgewood Park
  • Westgrove Rink

This year there are 54 natural rinks around the city that have been approved. These rinks don't have an official opening date since the conditions of the rinks are all weather dependent.

Skating on open bodies of water including Grenadier Pond is not allowed as many factors can make the ice dangerous. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
