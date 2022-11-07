Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season
It's time to sharpen your skates as ice skating rinks in Toronto are about to open for the season.
It was just announced that outdoor skating rinks will open on November 26, weather permitting with some opening next month on December 3. The general hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the season ending on March 19.
Just like last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks.
Before heading out, make sure to check the status of the outdoor rink to see if they're open or not since rinks may be closed due to weather.
Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from November 26 to March 19.
Here's a list of the outdoor rinks that are open on December 3 to February 26.
This year there are 54 natural rinks around the city that have been approved. These rinks don't have an official opening date since the conditions of the rinks are all weather dependent.
Skating on open bodies of water including Grenadier Pond is not allowed as many factors can make the ice dangerous.
Hector Vasquez
