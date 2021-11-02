Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto skating rinks

This is when Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ice skating rinks in Toronto are about to open around the city.

It was just announced that outdoor skating rinks will open on Nov. 27, weather permitting with some opening next month on Dec. 4. The general hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the season ending on Mar. 20, 2022.

Unlike last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks. Masks are also not required while skating but are required when in indoor public spaces such as the washrooms.

Make sure you check the status of the outdoor rink to see if it's open or not since rinks may be closed due to weather.

Here's a list of the outdoor skating rinks that are open from Nov.27 through Mar. 20.

  • Alexandra Park/ Harry Gaeiry
  • Broadlands Community Centre
  • Cedarvale Park
  • Christie Pits
  • College Park
  • Colonel Samuel Smith Park
  • Dieppe Park
  • Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park
  • Giovanni Caboto
  • Glen Long Community Centre
  • Greenwood Park
  • High Park
  • Hodgson Public School Grounds
  • Irving W Chapley Community Centre
  • Kew Gardens
  • Ledbury Park
  • McCowan District Park
  • Mel Lastman Square
  • Monarch Park
  • Nathan Phillips Square
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park
  • Otter Creek Centre
  • Ramsden Park
  • Regent Park
  • Rennie Park
  • Riverdale Park East
  • Rosedale Park
  • Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
  • Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
  • Sir Adam Beck Rink
  • Sunnydale Acres Rink
  • Trinity Bellwoods Park
  • Valleyfield Park
  • Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink
  • Wallace Emerson Park
  • West Deane Park/Martingrove
  • West Mall Rink
  • Westway Outdoor Rink
  • Withrow Park

Here's a list of the outdoor rinks that are open on Dec. 4 through Feb.27.

  • Buttonwood Park
  • Campbell Avenue Playground
  • Humber Valley Rink
  • Jimmie Simpson Park
  • Joseph Bannon Park
  • Lambton-Kingsway Rink
  • Prince of Wales Rink
  • Queensway Rink
  • Ryerson Community Park
  • Summerlea Rink
  • Wedgewood Park
  • Westgrove Rink

There are three official natural rinks in Toronto this year, Dufferin Grove Park, Grenadier Pond and Rivercrest Rink. All three rinks don't have an opening date since the conditions of the rinks are weather dependent. Royalcrest Rink is under construction and is expected to open in January 2022.

Lead photo by

liyen

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This is when Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Toronto Raptors just got a new jersey design and fans have strong opinions

Vaughan just got an indoor shooting range where you can also drink

Here's how much it costs to get Toronto athletes to wish you a happy birthday

GoodLife Fitness member says she's out $3K after gym closes childminding service

Toronto Maple Leafs players show off their ridiculous food-themed costumes

Toronto's huge esports and performance venue is now a step closer to happening

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews might finally shave his greasy dirt stache