This is when Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season
Ice skating rinks in Toronto are about to open around the city.
It was just announced that outdoor skating rinks will open on Nov. 27, weather permitting with some opening next month on Dec. 4. The general hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the season ending on Mar. 20, 2022.
Unlike last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks. Masks are also not required while skating but are required when in indoor public spaces such as the washrooms.
Make sure you check the status of the outdoor rink to see if it's open or not since rinks may be closed due to weather.
Here's a list of the outdoor skating rinks that are open from Nov.27 through Mar. 20.
Here's a list of the outdoor rinks that are open on Dec. 4 through Feb.27.
There are three official natural rinks in Toronto this year, Dufferin Grove Park, Grenadier Pond and Rivercrest Rink. All three rinks don't have an opening date since the conditions of the rinks are weather dependent. Royalcrest Rink is under construction and is expected to open in January 2022.
Join the conversation Load comments