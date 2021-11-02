This is when Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Ice skating rinks in Toronto are about to open around the city.

It was just announced that outdoor skating rinks will open on Nov. 27, weather permitting with some opening next month on Dec. 4. The general hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the season ending on Mar. 20, 2022.

Unlike last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks. Masks are also not required while skating but are required when in indoor public spaces such as the washrooms.

Make sure you check the status of the outdoor rink to see if it's open or not since rinks may be closed due to weather.

Here's a list of the outdoor skating rinks that are open from Nov.27 through Mar. 20.

Alexandra Park/ Harry Gaeiry

Broadlands Community Centre

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits

College Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park

Giovanni Caboto

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Kew Gardens

Ledbury Park

McCowan District Park

Mel Lastman Square

Monarch Park

Nathan Phillips Square

North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park

Otter Creek Centre

Ramsden Park

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square

Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Valleyfield Park

Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink

Wallace Emerson Park

West Deane Park/Martingrove

West Mall Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink

Withrow Park

Here's a list of the outdoor rinks that are open on Dec. 4 through Feb.27.

Buttonwood Park

Campbell Avenue Playground

Humber Valley Rink

Jimmie Simpson Park

Joseph Bannon Park

Lambton-Kingsway Rink

Prince of Wales Rink

Queensway Rink

Ryerson Community Park

Summerlea Rink

Wedgewood Park

Westgrove Rink

There are three official natural rinks in Toronto this year, Dufferin Grove Park, Grenadier Pond and Rivercrest Rink. All three rinks don't have an opening date since the conditions of the rinks are weather dependent. Royalcrest Rink is under construction and is expected to open in January 2022.