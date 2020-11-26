Here's how to make reservations for outdoor skating rinks in Toronto

Outdoor skating rinks are about to open in Toronto, but make sure you make a reservation if you plan on hitting the ice.

The City has announced that, as part of its new winter activity safety plan, extra precautions must be taken for skaters visiting one of 54 artificial ice rinks opening to the public on Saturday.

There's now a 25-person limit being enforced on the ice, and booking your 45-minute time slot online is a must.

Head to the City's website to make your booking. Their dedicated recreational reservation site, eFun, will require you to set up an account, with contact tracing info like name and phone number.

Click the Find Programs button and look for Reservations on the list.

There, you'll find two listings: one for Outdoor Walk Fit and another for Leisure/Public Skate (Outdoor Park).

Click on the Public Skate option and you'll get a big drop-down menu of time slots at different rinks around the city.

It's a clunky, messy menu that's hard to navigate, especially when you're trying to book later dates or times. But a few minutes of torturous scrolling will be worth it when you're gliding on the ice.

There are 15 availabilities per 45-minute time slot. Depending on the weather, your time slot may also be subject to change. Make sure to check the city's recreational alerts page before heading to the rink.

You can also call 416-396-7378 to update your eFun account, cancel a reservation, or speak with staff at a community centre between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Head to the rink 10 minutes before your scheduled slot, so the check-in process doesn't eat into your skating time. Bring a mask, and of course, a pair of icy blades.