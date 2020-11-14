This is when Toronto's outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season
Toronto residents may have more wintry activities like ice skating on the mind now that the unseasonably pleasant weather has abandoned the city, reminding us that it's finally time to break out our winter coats, boots and sweaters before the snow gets here.
Though a lot of the best events of 2020 may have been cancelled because of COVID-19 — the Toronto Christmas Market among the ones many are mourning this time of year — there are still tons of fun things that people can get up to in the city during the colder months.
There are multiple drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light installations that are popping up amid the new normal of pandemic closures and restrictions, along with activities that can safely be enjoyed from afar both indoors and out, as well as in the city or just a short drive away.
One of the most timeless of them all is ice skating, which can still be enjoyed this winter at one of Toronto's dozens of outdoor rinks.
Though the popular lakefront rink known for hosting DJ nights has sadly been nixed this year and the natural rink at High Park's Grenadier Pond is also no more, there are still a slew of spots to strap on your skates for free.
Among them are the following ones that will open later this month, on Nov. 28, and operate with the general hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. until March 21, 2021, weather permitting:
The city's only official natural rink at Rivercrest Park does not yet have an opening date due to the fact that conditions are completely weather-dependent, while the outdoor rink at Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square won't be ready for the public until January 2021.
