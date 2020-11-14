This is when Toronto's outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Toronto residents may have more wintry activities like ice skating on the mind now that the unseasonably pleasant weather has abandoned the city, reminding us that it's finally time to break out our winter coats, boots and sweaters before the snow gets here.

Though a lot of the best events of 2020 may have been cancelled because of COVID-19 — the Toronto Christmas Market among the ones many are mourning this time of year — there are still tons of fun things that people can get up to in the city during the colder months.

There are multiple drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light installations that are popping up amid the new normal of pandemic closures and restrictions, along with activities that can safely be enjoyed from afar both indoors and out, as well as in the city or just a short drive away.

One of the most timeless of them all is ice skating, which can still be enjoyed this winter at one of Toronto's dozens of outdoor rinks.

Though the popular lakefront rink known for hosting DJ nights has sadly been nixed this year and the natural rink at High Park's Grenadier Pond is also no more, there are still a slew of spots to strap on your skates for free.

Among them are the following ones that will open later this month, on Nov. 28, and operate with the general hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. until March 21, 2021, weather permitting:

Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey

Broadlands Community Centre

Buttonwood Park

Campbell Avenue Playground

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits

College Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Dufferin Grove Park

Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park

Giovanni Coboto

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Humber Valley Rink

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Jimmie Simpson Park

Joseph Bannon Park

Kew Gardens

Lambton-Kingsway Rink

Ledbury Park

McCowan District Park

Mel Lastman Square

Monarch Park

Nathan Phillips Square

North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park

Otter Creek Centre

Prince of Wales Rink

Queensway Rink

Ramsden Park

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Royalcrest Rink

Ryerson Community Park

Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Summerlea Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Valleyfield Park

Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink

Wallace Emerson Park

Wedgewood Park

West Deane Park/Martingrove

West Mall Rink

Westgrove Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink

Withrow Park

The city's only official natural rink at Rivercrest Park does not yet have an opening date due to the fact that conditions are completely weather-dependent, while the outdoor rink at Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square won't be ready for the public until January 2021.