Toronto is getting a multi-level drive-through holiday festival with its own crystal cave

The festive holiday season we've come to know and love will look different this year, to say the least, amid a pandemic that's forcing everyone to stay at least six feet away from strangers.

No Christmas market, No Cavalcade of Lights, a Santa Claus Parade that we can't actually see in person... and forget about Christmas parties, or any indoor gathering at all with more than ten people in attendence.

Fortunately, in the impending absense of our favourite Yuletide activities, a whole host of socially-distanced replacements have sprung up around the city, including "Canada's first multi-level drive-through holiday experience."

"Polar," as the exhibit is called, opens at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on November 27 and will be operating every day, rain or shine, until January 3.

"Polar is not your average drive-through experience. This holiday season, expect more, and get more," reads a newly-launched website for the project.

"Each of the six levels of the drive-through features its own themed environment, filled with iconic holiday elements that are loved by all generations."

Organizers promise that the roughly 30-minute-long experience will "submerge guests in a ​multi-story​ photo spectacular suitable for ​all ages," though it remains unclear where within Pearson this massive drive-through experience will go.

Based on the fact that there's a vehicle height restriction of 7'2 including antennas, I'm guessing it'll be in the parking garage.

"First, you will dash away down an immersive LED light tunnel, then escape to a magical winter wonderland with larger than life holiday decor," reads the event's description.

"After that, be ready to have your breath taken away as you descend into the crystal cave inspired tunnel. And what is the holidays without Santa Claus? That's right, here's your chance to snap a picture as you drive past the real Santa."

There will also be rooms dedicated to all things sparkly and all things gold, according to the website.

Tickets start at $45 and a "COVID-safe experience" is guaranteed.