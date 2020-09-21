The Toronto Christmas Market has apparently been cancelled for 2020

Toronto Christmas Market 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

According to an internal memo obtained by Newstalk 1010, the annual holiday festival will not be taking place at the Distillery District as usual. The event organizers have not yet provided comment.

This year would have marked the Toronto Christmas Market's 11th year.

The news comes as no surprise as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across in Ontario, with 425 new infections confirmed on Monday morning alone.

On Saturday, Premier Doug Ford rolled back gathering limits province-wide.

Unmonitored private social gatherings are now capped at 25 people for outdoor events and gatherings, down from 100 people.

The cancellation of the Toronto Christmas Market is just another tally in a long list of highly-anticipated Toronto events to get the axe since the pandemic began, from Caribana to the CNE — the latter of which might not recover from 2020 at all.

blogTO reached out to the Toronto Christmas Market for comment but has not yet heard back.