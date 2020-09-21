New COVID-19 cases in Ontario surpass 400 once again

Ontario continues to see spikes in new COVID-19 cases, with 425 new infections confirmed on Monday morning.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 175 of the new cases are in Toronto, 84 are in Peel and 60 are in Ottawa.

The province also processed a total of 31,700 tests yesterday, which is slightly down from the record 40,127 tests completed the previous day.

Ontario is reporting 425 cases of #COVID19 as more than 31,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 175 new cases in Toronto with 84 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 21, 2020

With 178 new cases considered to be resolved and two new deaths, 3,299 active cases remain in the province.

And, in keeping with the pattern we've been consistently seeing for months now, 67 per cent of today's cases are in people under the age of 40.

In response to rising case numbers, the provincial government introduced new gathering limits throughout the province this past weekend.

The new limits allow just 10 people at an indoor event or gathering and 25 people at an outdoor event or gathering, and indoor and outdoor events cannot be merged together.

The restrictions do not, however, apply to events or gatherings held in staffed businesses and facilities, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship, recreational sporting or performing art events.

Many health experts are meanwhile sounding the alarm that further health and safety measures need to be introduced before it's too late.