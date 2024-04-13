One of the 'coolest streets in the world' is inviting Toronto to party this summer

A street in Toronto that was ranked as one of the coolest in the world is hosting an epic street party this summer, and you're invited.

Ossington Avenue's Ossfest has quickly become one of the city's favourite street parties in the years since the event first started, and they're brining it back for the seventh year counting this summer.

Running from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, you'll be able to stroll the street from Dundas to Queen while taking in the best that the Avenue has to offer.

Back in 2022, Ossington was ranked the 14th-coolest street in the world by British media company Time Out Group on their list of the 33 coolest streets in the world. Not too shabby.

What makes Ossington so great? It could have something to do with the restaurants and bars, many of which will have extended patios or curbside satelites during the festival so you can make a stop for sustenance among the excitement.

Ossington is also home to a number of great stores, selling everything from jewellery to designer consignment, decor and more, who will be setting up stalls along the street for for shopping all day and night.

There'll also be plenty of local vendors from beyond Ossington set up, as well as live music and entertainment to keep the party going all day — and night — long.