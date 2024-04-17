10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include a 90's nostalgia cover band playing the hits, a Taylor Swift-themed dance party celebrating her newest album and a vendor market featuring the city's best Asian-owned businesses.
Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.
Hector Vasquez at Pursuit OCR
Hector Vasquez at Pursuit OCR
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .