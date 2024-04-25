Toronto will soon have a musical theatre production about Tim Hortons

A new musical production coming to Toronto this summer will be set entirely within a location of Canada's omnipresent coffee chain, Tim Hortons.

Tony Award-nominated producer Michael Rubinoff — known for his smash-hit Come From Away — announced the new musical The Last Timbit, set to premiere in Toronto in June at the Elgin Theatre.

The new show, starring Chilina Kennedy and Jake Epstein, is a partnership between Rubinoff and the ubiquitous coffee chain, featuring music and lyrics by Anika Johnson and Britta Johnson and a book by Nick Green.

The Last Timbit takes place entirely within a snowed-in Timmies during the blizzard of the decade. The musical was inspired by a real-life blizzard that descended on Sarnia in 2010, where dozens of strangers sought refuge at a local Tim Hortons for almost 24 hours.

"Every day across the country, millions of Canadians come together at Tim Hortons where life's stories unfold," said Rubinoff, calling the new production "a celebration of that community connection that will surprise and delight audiences with its heart and humour."

"Every Canadian has a relationship with Tim Hortons, it's a marker of so many huge events in all of our lives — and what an incredible thing to write songs about," said Britta Johnson, calling the topic "a rich playground for writing."

The show will be presented for a limited run at the Elgin Theatre from June 26-30. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 26, at 8 a.m. through ticketmaster.ca.