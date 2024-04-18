Radar
Doors Open Toronto returns for 2024 with over 150 places to explore

Doors Open Toronto is returning next month, giving people across the city the rare chance to explore some of the most intriguing historic buildings in town.

Taking place on May 25 and 26, Toronto explorers will get first-hand access to a number of buildings and locations that are typically restricted to the public, as well as free admission to places that typically come with an entrance fee.

This year, over 150 buildings and sites will open their doors to the public as part of the event, giving you unprecedented access to corners of Toronto you may have never known were there.

You'll be able to tour art studios like 401 Richmond and All Ours Studio, explore illusive sites like the Ashbridge Estate and Lower Bay Subway Station, and get free access to places like the Aga Khan and Bata Shoe museums.

Over at City Hall, people will be granted rare access to the Mayor's Office, as well as being able to poke into the Council Chamber, Hall of Memory and gaze out from the 27th floor Observation Deck.

The home of blogTO, the Zoomerplex in Liberty Village, will also open its doors where you'll have a chance to tour Zoomer Radio and the MZTV Museum of Television among other things.

Most sites will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days, but some will operate on reduced hours, or only be open on one day — be sure to check the listing in advance.

You can find a full list of participating sites on the Doors Open website.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau at MZTV
