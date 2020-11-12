City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto weather

Toronto expected to get snow next week following period of summer-like weather

The beautiful, summer-like weather Toronto experienced over the past week sure was nice while it lasted, but the above-seasonal temperatures simply couldn't last forever — no matter how much we may have wanted them to.

Temperatures in the city have already begun to drop, albeit not drastically just yet, with a high of 10 C expected for Thursday, according to The Weather Network.

Unfortunately, it's about to feel a lot more like November in the coming days, and the city is even expected to see some snow in the early part of next week. 

Weather Network meteorologists are predicting a high of 9 C for Friday, 7 C for Saturday and 11 C for Sunday, with the latter expected to see between 10 and 15 mm of rain throughout the day. 

And on Monday, the forecast currently calls for mixed precipitation, including both snow and rain. 

Tuesday, which is expected to see a chilly high of just 4 C, will likely also see flurries. 

Thankfully, Toronto and the entirety of the GTA aren't expected to see conditions anywhere near what meteorologists are currently predicting for northern Ontario.

"The most significant snow will fall across parts of northern Ontario with this system, with 10-20+ cm forecast for areas north and east of Lake Superior," reads a Weather Network blog post published Thursday.

"Flurries and quick bursts of heavier snow will even extend into the Greater Toronto Area at times, with temperatures hovering several degrees below seasonal for the region."

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to climb back to slightly above seasonal by the end of next week. 

