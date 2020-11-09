City
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto this week as summer weather continues

City
Tanja Saric
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The summer weather that's been gracing Toronto these past few days is, thankfully, not going anywhere. 

Although the city was covered in snow last weekend, temperatures rose significantly this past weekend and are expected to stick around a little bit longer. 

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temeratures in Toronto will hit 19 C on Monday afternoon. As if that isn't enough, on Tuesday, you can expect a bright and sunny high of 21 C. 

Make sure to get out and soak up that Vitamin D because meterologists are expecting these days to be filled with sun.

Although slightly cooler, Wednesday is also set to reach a high of 16 C.

While fall weather did arrive quite quickly in the city this year, experts predicted that Toronto would see an extended autumn season with above-seasonal temperatures, and it's safe to say that they were right.

Of course, the warm weather has to end eventually -— it is November in Canada after all — so enjoy it while you can because the end of the week will feel a little more seasonal. 

By Thursday and Friday, we'll be back down to 10 C and 11 C and by the weekend, we'll hit single-digit numbers as Saturday's high will only be 7 C. 

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge hydro outage leaves thousands in Toronto frustrated and without power

Steampunk dance party in Toronto confuses onlookers at High Park

People in Toronto pay tribute to Alex Trebek with memorial on King Street

It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto this week as summer weather continues

Toronto rocked after brazen Queen West shooting near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Ontario reports 1,242 new cases of COVID-19 as restrictions are lifted

The TTC was a total mess this weekend after subway stations shut down

Toronto's famous new bridge has finally made it home