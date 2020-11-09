It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto this week as summer weather continues

The summer weather that's been gracing Toronto these past few days is, thankfully, not going anywhere.

Although the city was covered in snow last weekend, temperatures rose significantly this past weekend and are expected to stick around a little bit longer.

The #weather has been incredible in #Toronto and today's supposed to go up to 20! How are you enjoying what could be our last taste of summer? 🤔☀️

📷: de4ndre pic.twitter.com/Ge1FVtx9al — Kennedy Road (@TO_Kennedyroad) November 9, 2020

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temeratures in Toronto will hit 19 C on Monday afternoon. As if that isn't enough, on Tuesday, you can expect a bright and sunny high of 21 C.

Make sure to get out and soak up that Vitamin D because meterologists are expecting these days to be filled with sun.

Gorgeous September-like weather continues for 2 more days! Sunny & near 20C today; Sunny, breezy & very warm (lower 20s) Tuesday; Windy Wednesday with showers early, then sunny & falling temperatures PM; Sunny & much cooler Thursday & Friday but still a few degrees above seasonal pic.twitter.com/TegiherA9J — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) November 9, 2020

Although slightly cooler, Wednesday is also set to reach a high of 16 C.

While fall weather did arrive quite quickly in the city this year, experts predicted that Toronto would see an extended autumn season with above-seasonal temperatures, and it's safe to say that they were right.

Running in shorts and a t-shirt on November 9 in Toronto was strange, but it really was a perfect early fall morning when we should be bordering on winter weather. https://t.co/vkgtGD01qj — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) November 9, 2020

Of course, the warm weather has to end eventually -— it is November in Canada after all — so enjoy it while you can because the end of the week will feel a little more seasonal.

By Thursday and Friday, we'll be back down to 10 C and 11 C and by the weekend, we'll hit single-digit numbers as Saturday's high will only be 7 C.