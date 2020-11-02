Toronto's first snow of the season prompts inexplicable outrage

The spookiest weekend of the year turned downright scary on Sunday night when — after, what, five months of no snow? — big white flakes burst forth from the sky.

And these were no "light flurries," either: Toronto's first snowfall of the season came on so fast and with such great density that it started to accumulate on roads and lawns.

November 1st, 2020 in Toronto:



"You liked that colorful wonderful Autumn stuff? Eat shit, here's some snow." pic.twitter.com/9MvKpf4zqL — Jim Zub (@JimZub) November 2, 2020

As of 8 a.m. on Monday morning, rooftops across the city remain white.

Good morning from Toronto November 2, 2020. First snow that sticks in ongoing COVID Times. pic.twitter.com/1dUxICxNCp — BDF (Black diaspora faggotry) (@blacklikewho) November 2, 2020

The nerve of this snow, to just show up on Nov. 1 like that. Most people hadn't even taken down their Halloween decorations yet!

Toronto residents were quick to bemoan the occurrence on Twitter...

And for every person upset about the appearance of snow, there were three more Twitters user making jokes about how predictable this behaviour has become.

If there’s one thing about ppl from Toronto/GTA it’s that we gonna act shook asf durin the first snowfall of the year every damn time pic.twitter.com/ZbJm8CoY4k — aH (@_abdiii23) November 2, 2020

Tweets mocking Canadians who still get surprised by snow every year are now just about as common as the annual outpouring of snow-related grief itself.

Every person in Toronto when they see snow outside. pic.twitter.com/8aJWfRglO1 — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) November 2, 2020

"You're not really from Toronto if you're not gonna act outraged by snow you knew was coming," joked one local on Twitter Sunday night.

Toronto people watching it snow outside https://t.co/70o6cN1gH4 — Dion (@d416ix) November 2, 2020

Regardless of one's personal thoughts on griping about snow, its first appearance never fails to get the entire city's attention.

Toronto really is the only thing that matters... pic.twitter.com/6lOJ5636Yq — Chance Barrett (@CB2444) November 2, 2020

Last night, that attention might actually have been justified — more so than it has been in some other years.

Environment Canada actually issued a special weather statement on Sunday ahead of the snowfall, warning that it could create dangerous driving conditions with low visibility.

Accompanied by wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, the heavy snow really did look quite extreme for something so early in the season.

The first major snowfall has hit downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/I8pbIonYOZ — ross andersen (@MrRossAndersen) November 2, 2020

All in all, the blast left one-to-three centimetres of white stuff on the ground in various parts of the GTA, with northern regions most-heavily impacted.

This winter too early！ First snow day in Toronto！！！ pic.twitter.com/oOClW6XK1r — Winney wininininininwin (@Winney_Z) November 2, 2020

For those who like snow, last night's window views were actually quite pretty.

Pretty view of Toronto snow pic.twitter.com/YVtcQAR6T3 — Jacqueline - Staying home is cool (@maggiekenney) November 2, 2020

And for those who don't, better days are on the way.

Much warmer temperatures are expected to settle in as we move through the work week, with highs of 16 C forecasted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The brief cold snap we're experiencing now is being described by Weather Network meteorologists as "a sneak preview " or "false start" to winter.

First Snow in the #Toronto area. No worries. Later in the week we will be close to 20C! Get those bikes back off the trainers! pic.twitter.com/EPWpjCOzTr — Steve Fleck (@stevefleck) November 2, 2020

Once temperatures bounce back to more seasonal (or rather, above-seasonal) levels, they're expected to stick around for a while.

UHM IS THIS A GLITCH? TORONTO WEATHER???? pic.twitter.com/muv45n5Uo2 — I am a Scorpio🙂 (@whosjayden) November 2, 2020

Wild weather fluctuations are something nobody in Toronto can even pretend to be shocked about, as they happen so often... but that's not to say people can't still be annoyed.

"Last week I was wearing shorts and a shirt sweating in the 'summer'heat a week later I'm wearing winter clothes it's a mini snow storm outside and I have the heat on," wrote one Twitter user when thick flurries hit the downtown core Sunday evening.

"Toronto weather is no joke."