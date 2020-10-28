Toronto could see its first snowfall of the season this weekend

While many northern parts of Ontario saw their first snowfall of the season last week and several southern Ontario towns were hit this week, Toronto has yet to get its first taste of the fluffy white stuff that blankets our city each winter.

That could soon change, though, as Environment Canada is officially predicting a chance of flurries for Toronto this weekend.

Fortunately, the forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Sunday evening, meaning there's no guarantee that snow will in fact cover the city's streets just yet.

And if it does, at least the federal weather agency isn't calling for snow until Nov. 1, so we'll hopefully still be able to say we had a snow-free October at the very least.

Environment Canada is also calling for below-freezing temperatures on a number of nights in Toronto this week, including Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

In other words, it seems the abnormally warm temperatures Toronto saw just last week are long gone and winter truly is just around the corner.

Canada's 2020 fall forecast and exclusive winter preview, released by The Weather Network back in September, meanwhile called for an extended autumn season with mostly pleasant, above-seasonal temperatures.

The forecast said November was expected to be much milder than last year, which saw winter-like weather way ahead of the official beginning of the season, but only time will tell if meteorologists' predictions will come true or if we'll be forced to grapple with an early start to the snowy season.