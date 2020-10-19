Ontario just got its first major snowfall of the season

It may be the start to a wet and gloomy October week in Toronto, but at least we don't have snow already, like other more northerly parts of the province do this early in the season.

The town of Nipigon — a 13 hour drive northwest of the downtown core — seems to be the first in the province to see a substantial snowfall in fall/winter 2020, with the white stuff blanketing the community on Saturday and even leading to icy conditions and road closures.

A portion of Highway 11 near the Thunder Bay-area town had to be closed in both directions for a number of hours on Sunday due to dangerous roads and a transport truck accident, leading to a massive traffic jam that didn't clear up until around 2 p.m.

Temperatures in the region remain low, hovering around 0 C on Monday afternoon, with a chance of more flurries today and for the remainder of the week from Wednesday onward.

It will feel like a chilly - 7 C in Nipigon tonight, a stark contrast to Toronto's current high of 9 C and low of 6 C with overcast skies and light scattered rain showers.

But 1,600-or-so people who live in the riverside township won't be alone under the chill for too long, because though Toronto is due for a somewhat extended autumn with above-seasonal temperatures, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a snowier-than-normal winter is on the horizon for the entire province