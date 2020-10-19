City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario snow

Ontario just got its first major snowfall of the season

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It may be the start to a wet and gloomy October week in Toronto, but at least we don't have snow already, like other more northerly parts of the province do this early in the season.

The town of Nipigon — a 13 hour drive northwest of the downtown core — seems to be the first in the province to see a substantial snowfall in fall/winter 2020, with the white stuff blanketing the community on Saturday and even leading to icy conditions and road closures.

A portion of Highway 11 near the Thunder Bay-area town had to be closed in both directions for a number of hours on Sunday due to dangerous roads and a transport truck accident, leading to a massive traffic jam that didn't clear up until around 2 p.m.

Temperatures in the region remain low, hovering around 0 C on Monday afternoon, with a chance of more flurries today and for the remainder of the week from Wednesday onward.

It will feel like a chilly - 7 C in Nipigon tonight, a stark contrast to Toronto's current high of 9 C and low of 6 C with overcast skies and light scattered rain showers.

But 1,600-or-so people who live in the riverside township won't be alone under the chill for too long, because though Toronto is due for a somewhat extended autumn with above-seasonal temperatures, the Farmer's Almanac predicts a snowier-than-normal winter is on the horizon for the entire province

Lead photo by

Sam Robleh

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These Toronto neighbourhoods have the highest percentages of positive COVID-19 tests

Doug Ford begs protesters to stop scaring kids in his neighbourhood

Ontario announces plan to move dozens of government services online

These are the adorably weird new delivery vehicles you may be spotting around Toronto

10 fun things to do in Yorkville right now

Doug Ford says Halloween behaviour will determine Christmas restrictions

Police looking for man who said he planned to carry out shooting at Toronto school

Ontario just got its first major snowfall of the season