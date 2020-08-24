City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
farmers almanac toronto

Farmer's Almanac forecasts a snowier-than-usual winter for Toronto

Toronto weather is nothing if not extreme, as you can verify by stepping outside right now amid yet another brutal heat wave. Fortunately for people who prefer the quiet chill of winter to the sticky, stinky, sweltering summers, relief is on the way.

Snow will blanket the city this winter, according to The Farmer's Almanac, making the cigarette butt-covered streets look and feel sort of clean for a while.

The more than 200-year-old periodical, which uses a mysterious "formula" to predict weather conditions 16 months in advance, released its 2021 long-range winter weather forecast for Canada Monday morning.

Dubbed the "winter of the great divide," the season is expected to bring wildly varying temperatures and conditions to different parts of the country.

In Ontario, the Almanac predicts "snowier-than-normal" conditions this winter, particularly in January. 

"The Canadian Farmers' Almanac is red-flagging the second week of January over Ontario and Quebec for a possible heavy snowfall," reads an introduction to the forecast, which contains a sub-section called "Snow Way Out."

The second week of February could also be messy, if the forecast is legit (and there's no definitive proof that it is), with possible blizzard conditions in eastern Canada. 

Temperatures are expected to remain in the normal or seasonal range across both Quebec and Ontario this winter, but again, that's only according to the Farmer's Almanac — a publication with disputed accuracy claims that uses a secret set of rules developed in 1818 to predict, most often, that winter will be cold.

Andre Furtado

