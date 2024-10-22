Here's how Costco Canada membership scanners might actually make things better

The addition of membership scanners at Costco locations in Canada may make some shoppers feel that the company is being too strict with its verification rules.

While reviews of the new system have been mixed, it turns out that it's not just about cracking down on memberships.

Instead, it might be creating a smoother shopping experience for customers and workers.

Scanners make for a better shopping experience

During the company's September earnings call, company CEO and president Ron Vachris revealed more details about why the scanners have been beneficial, saying that the system has been "very well received by its members."

He shared that the scanners have been used in Costco stores in the U.K. over the past two years. The company began piloting the system in the U.S. and Canada this year.

"The membership card scanners installed at the front doors have delivered on the goal of speeding up the checkout process," he explained.

"It gives our operators real-time traffic counts throughout the day, so we're able to adjust front-end lines that we need to open and close… based on the fluctuations of business."

The scanners also allow for employees to monitor fresh food more efficiently because they "know what the traffic count looks like," he added.

Lastly, the Costco CEO highlighted that the process has "taken the friction of membership verification away from the front-end registers" because it allows member certification to happen at the entrance.

"We've realized some really nice, healthy front-end improvements and productivity, and it's allowed our operators to manage our business much better throughout the day," said Vachris.

Costco scanners in Canada

If you've noticed membership scanners in your Costco Canada store, you're definitely not the only one.

In August, a Costco spokesperson confirmed that the retailer is testing scanners in Ottawa, Edmonton, Regina, and B.C. locations.

Costco Canada also has more information about how the scanners work on its website.

"Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse," reads the notice. "Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner."

Guests must be accompanied by a valid member for entry, and if your membership card doesn't have a photo, you'll need to show a valid photo ID.

We contacted Costco Canada for further information about membership scanners and will update this story when it responds.

With files from Isabelle Docto