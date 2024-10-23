TTC proposal to ban e-bikes sparks debates around electric vehicle safety in Toronto

Following a high-profile incident at the end of 2023, TTC staff are recommending that the transit network implement a seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered mobility devices including e-bikes and e-scooters to minimize the risk of fires.

In January, staff were requested to analyze fire safety around lithium-ion-powered devices after an e-bike caught fire onboard a subway train approaching Sheppard-Yonge station on Dec. 31, which sent three people to the hospital.

A subsequent investigation by Toronto Fire Services found that the fire was the result of the failure of the lithium-ion battery that powered the e-bike involved in the incident. The battery within the device went through "thermal runaway," which then led to the bike components catching fire.

A TTC staff report notes that fluctuating temperatures can cause condensation and lithium plating, increasing the likelihood of short circuits and fires.

How about an all year round ban ... — 💙🤍 (@macbananas) October 22, 2024

"The difficulty in verifying battery integrity and exposure to road conditions, such as salt or de-icing compounds during winter, further heightens these risks," the report reads.

"While supporting micromobility aligns with City goals, including reducing traffic congestion, encouraging sustainable transportation, and contributing to local economic development, the TTC’s primary concern is safety for customers and employees."

Mmmkay… and who’s going to enforce this? The same ones who enforce fare evasion? — 🍁 V E E 🍁 (@pandawithav) October 22, 2024

As a result, staff are recommending that the TTC Board approve the prohibition of lithium-ion-powered micromobility devices including e-bikes and e-scooters, onboard TTC vehicles, and inside TTC stations and facilities from Nov. 15 to April 15 every year.

They don’t enforce the current ban on bikes on the TTC at rush hour. This is just one more rule they won’t enforce — 🇨🇦 (@brandok991) October 22, 2024

Reactions to the report were mixed, with some calling for a year-round ban, while others suggested that enforcement of the rules may prove to be difficult.

They should be banned period — Phil (@gasguy570) October 23, 2024

Back in March, Metrolinx updated its bike policy to require that all e-bike batteries met standard UL or CE requirements, with no physical damage to the battery case or warranty seal. The transit agency announced that GO Transit staff would be inspecting all e-bikes and attaching tamper-proof seals to those that met the new safety requirements.

The new staff report will be considered by the TTC Board on Oct. 29.