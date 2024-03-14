Metrolinx gearing up to ban certain e-bikes from GO trains in Ontario

Metrolinx is preparing to ban non-certified e-bike batteries from all GO trains in the next few months, according to a new report by Global News.

The provincial transit agency has reportedly been conducting electric bicycle inspections across the GO Transit network, and looking for uncertified batteries that may pose a fire hazard.

Batteries that have "UL" or "CE" certification are receiving GO Transit security seals, while other problematic options, such as lithium-ion batteries, will most likely be barred from the trains entirely.

Reactions to the potential ban were mixed, with some highlighting the risks lithium-ion batteries pose while others stressed that enforcement will be difficult to keep up with.

Concerns around the usage of lithium-ion battery-operated mobility devices have grown significantly over the past few years, leading some to advocate for their ban on public transportation and residential properties.

Just recently, the TTC was forced to evacuate Sheppard-Yonge subway station and suspend service between Finch and Lawrence subway stations on New Year's Eve after crews found an e-bike engulfed in flames.

In the aftermath of the fire, the City of Toronto's Fire Chief, Matthew Pegg, wrote that he was "encouraged by all the attention and conversation" revolving around the incident.

"Battery powered devices are commonplace for us all, and are important parts of our lives today. However, fires caused and fuelled by batteries in thermal runaway represent one of the most significant public fire safety challenges we face today," Pegg wrote in a statement to X.

"Always follow manufacturer's directions on use and charging, never alter or tamper with the device, battery or chargers and never use unapproved batteries or charging equipment. Tampering with or altering battery-powered devices can have catastrophic consequences."

In October 2023, two people were also transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation following an e-bike fire at a residential property in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood.

According to the City's website, many lithium-ion battery mobility devices, such as electric scooters, have been linked to fires, with some incidents involving the battery charger.

"Exercise caution if you are using these devices. Choose a device that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory," the City warns. "Read and follow manufacturer's directions, and do not leave a charging device unattended."