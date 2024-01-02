Recent e-bike fire on TTC sparks debates around usage of electric vehicles in Toronto

A fire involving an e-bike on a TTC subway train on New Year's Eve has once again sparked safety concerns regarding the usage of lithium-ion battery-operated mobility devices in Toronto.

On Sunday, Dec. 31 at approximately 3 p.m., Toronto police and fire crews responded to a blaze on a Line 1 train at Sheppard-Yonge subway station.

Upon arrival, crews found an e-bike engulfed in flames, and subsequently evacuated the station with service temporarily suspended between Finch and Lawrence subway stations.

Harrowing videos of the incident show the subway cart ablaze as commuters at the scene were instructed to "get out."

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) confirmed that the fire was the result of an "issue with the battery," and the owner of the e-bike was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Subway service resumed at approximately 4 p.m. the same day.

In response to the fire, the City of Toronto's Fire Chief, Matthew Pegg, wrote that he was "encouraged by all the attention and conversation" revolving around the incident.

"Battery powered devices are commonplace for us all, and are important parts of our lives today. However, fires caused and fuelled by batteries in thermal runaway represent one of the most significant public fire safety challenges we face today," Pegg wrote in a statement to X.

"Our @Toronto_Fire team is working with International fire service and science colleagues to develop effective prevention and control strategies and methods as this technology continues to evolve," he continued.

"Always follow manufacturer's directions on use and charging, never alter or tamper with the device, battery or chargers and never use unapproved batteries or charging equipment. Tampering with or altering battery-powered devices can have catastrophic consequences."

Over the past few years, TFS has reported a notable jump in fires involving lithium-ion battery mobility devices, leading some to call for their ban on public transportation and residential properties.

In October 2023, two people were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation following an e-bike fire at a residential property in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood.

Just one month prior, a Toronto building complex in Parkdale posted a notice to its tenants informing them of a ban on electric transportation vehicles from the property.

Tenants at 110 and 120 Jameson Avenue were informed that the ban covered all areas of the property, including units, the garage, parking spaces, and lockers.

"If you have any of these vehicles, please remove them from the premises immediately," the notice reads, specifically highlighting lithium battery-operated devices, such as electric bicycles, electric motorbikes, electric unicycles, hoverboards, and Segways.

According to the City's website, many lithium-ion battery mobility devices, including electric scooters and hoverboards have been linked to fires, with some blazes involving the battery charger.

"Exercise caution if you are using these devices. Choose a device that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory," the City warns. "Read and follow manufacturer's directions, and do not leave a charging device unattended."