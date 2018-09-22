Moore Park Ravine is a forested oasis in midtown Toronto

The Moore Park Ravine is a lush, tree-lined stretch of land that offers one of the most beautiful nature walks in the city.

Making up the last leg of the nine-kilometre Beltline Trail—which extends through the city from west to east—the ravine runs from the Mount Pleasant Cemetery down to Evergreen Brickworks.

Traveling along Mud Creek (otherwise known as Mount Pleasant Brook), a Don River tributary that's rarely seen above ground save for in Moore Park Ravine, this path traverses beneath an impressive tree canopy of oaks, maples, and beech trees.

One of the best ways to access the ravine is via the entrance located amidst the highly residential area of Heath Street and Hudson Drive.

Here is where you'll find a subtle entrance leading to the Heath Street Pedestrian Bridge, reconstructed in 1999 to provide safe crossing to the eastern side where you'll be able to safely descend in to the ravine.

Down below, you'll find flat land that's easy to traverse. Some days you'll see the path bustling with joggers, bikers, and dog walkers taking their canines for a stroll along the creek. Other days you'll find the trail quiet enough to possibly catch a glimpse of some white-tailed deer.

Within ten minutes you'll pass below Governor's Bridge. Built in 1923 and restored in 2000, it's an impressive structure, where the grunginess of urban landscape and Mother Nature seem to work hand-in-hand.

Soon after that, you'll come to the end of the Moore Park Ravine, where a fork at the road continues as the Beltline Trail to the right, and to the left, toward the bridge that leads to Evergreen Brickworks.