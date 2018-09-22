City
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
moore park ravine

Moore Park Ravine is a forested oasis in midtown Toronto

The Moore Park Ravine is a lush, tree-lined stretch of land that offers one of the most beautiful nature walks in the city. 

Making up the last leg of the nine-kilometre Beltline Trail—which extends through the city from west to east—the ravine runs from the Mount Pleasant Cemetery down to Evergreen Brickworks. 

moore park ravine toronto

The eastern entrance to the Heath Street Pedestrian Bridge can be found at Heath Street and Hudson Drive.

Traveling along Mud Creek (otherwise known as Mount Pleasant Brook), a Don River tributary that's rarely seen above ground save for in Moore Park Ravine, this path traverses beneath an impressive tree canopy of oaks, maples, and beech trees. 

moore park ravine toronto

Cross the Heath Street Pedestrian Bridge to descend into the ravine. 

One of the best ways to access the ravine is via the entrance located amidst the highly residential area of Heath Street and Hudson Drive.

Here is where you'll find a subtle entrance leading to the Heath Street Pedestrian Bridge, reconstructed in 1999 to provide safe crossing to the eastern side where you'll be able to safely descend in to the ravine. 

moore park ravine toronto

The path running through Moore Park Ravine travels alongside Mud Creek.

Down below, you'll find flat land that's easy to traverse. Some days you'll see the path bustling with joggers, bikers, and dog walkers taking their canines for a stroll along the creek. Other days you'll find the trail quiet enough to possibly catch a glimpse of some white-tailed deer.

moore park ravine toronto

Governor's Bridge towers over the ravine halfway along the path. 

Within ten minutes you'll pass below Governor's Bridge. Built in 1923 and restored in 2000, it's an impressive structure, where the grunginess of urban landscape and Mother Nature seem to work hand-in-hand. 

Soon after that, you'll come to the end of the Moore Park Ravine, where a fork at the road continues as the Beltline Trail to the right, and to the left, toward the bridge that leads to Evergreen Brickworks. 

moore park ravine toronto

Photos by

Tanya Mok

