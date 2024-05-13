What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto is a question that you need to ask at least once to make sure that your epic long weekend all goes off without a hitch.
While things will be business-as-usual on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, for the holiday on Monday, May 20, you could run into a few road blocks across the city, so it's always a good idea to stay in the know.
Here's everything that's open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.
- The UP Express will operate on its regular weekend schedule.
Summerhill Market locations will be open on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Many major grocery chains will be closed to observe the holiday.
- St. Lawrence Market
- LCBO
Open
You can still shop at the Eaton Centre over the holiday. Shutterstock.
Malls
Closed
- CF Fairview
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Shops at Don Mills
- Dufferin Mall
- Gerrard Square
- Scarborough Town Centre
- The Well
- Yorkdale
Open
Attractions
Closed
Open