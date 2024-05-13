City
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto is a question that you need to ask at least once to make sure that your epic long weekend all goes off without a hitch.

While things will be business-as-usual on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, for the holiday on Monday, May 20, you could run into a few road blocks across the city, so it's always a good idea to stay in the know.

Here's everything that's open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto.

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.
  • The UP Express will operate on its regular weekend schedule.
Summerhill Market locations will be open on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • Many major grocery chains will be closed to observe the holiday.
  • St. Lawrence Market
  • LCBO
Open
You can still shop at the Eaton Centre over the holiday. Shutterstock.

Malls
Closed
  • CF Fairview
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • CF Shops at Don Mills
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Gerrard Square
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • The Well
  • Yorkdale
Open
Attractions
Closed
  • MOCA
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
