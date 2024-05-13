What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto is a question that you need to ask at least once to make sure that your epic long weekend all goes off without a hitch.

While things will be business-as-usual on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, for the holiday on Monday, May 20, you could run into a few road blocks across the city, so it's always a good idea to stay in the know.

Here's everything that's open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

The UP Express will operate on its regular weekend schedule.

Food and Drink

Closed

Many major grocery chains will be closed to observe the holiday.

St. Lawrence Market

LCBO

Open

Malls

Closed

CF Fairview

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Shops at Don Mills

Dufferin Mall

Gerrard Square

Scarborough Town Centre

The Well

Yorkdale

Open

Attractions

Closed

MOCA

Open