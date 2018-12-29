Many craft breweries in Toronto have retail shops that let you buy direct from the source. Some even have longer/later hours than the LCBO and the Beer Store. Keep this list handy for beer needs after 9 p.m. and on stat holidays when the city's mainstream beer suppliers are closed.

Here's a roundup of craft brewers that have retail stores in Toronto.

Shop for cans, bottle packs, and growlers. Hours: Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday closed, Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Similar to their Leaside location, the retail shop at this brewpub offers cans, bottle packs, and growlers. Hours: Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday closed, Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bottle shop carries a variety of their signature brews including Hoppleganger and Night Mist. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Ossington location sells the entire lineup of beer on offer at any given time. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you're not near Ossington you can also stock up on their lineup of beers at their Haifis Road location. Hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The dog friendly brewery in Leslieville has its bottle shop counter when you first enter the place. Hours: Tuesday closed and Wednesday to Monday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This beer shop features signature beers, seasonal offerings and plenty of rotating experimental brews made exclusively in house. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This Etobicoke brewery sells six packs of their Nut Brown and Pale Ales as well as excellent seasonal beers, kegs, and assorted swag. Hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bottle shop carries a variety of their signature brews, including Shumei and Balam. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Find select 500 ml bottles at this bottle shop. The entrance can be found around the corner from the restaurant on Pauline Street. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Find flagship brands Cool Beer and Buzz beer, as well as a few that are contract brewed on site. Hours: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Riverside brewpub also has a bottle shop inside. Discover a whole roster of 355 ml cans on offer. Hours: Monday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Toronto microbrewery sells offerings like Praxis, Flemish Cap and Points Between in their bottle shop. Hours: Monday to Thursday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Over ten different beers can be purchased at this Little India bottle shop. Hours: Monday to Thursday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Find in-house beers sold in growlers plus reasonably-priced kegs (and pumps) in 20L, 30L, and 50L sizes. Hours: Monday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Look forward to the regular lineup of GLB beers, seasonal brews, and specialty offerings when available. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Growlers and 500 ml bottles are for sale on a first come, first served basis. Go early for the best selection along with snacks and savoury pastries. Hours: Monday closed, Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Expect a regular lineup of signature Henderson beers available in their bottle shop daily. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are 2L growlers and 500 mL bottles of staple beers available for take-home purchase. Hours: Monday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The tap room and retail store carries a long list of 500 ml bottles and select 1L growlers. Hours: Monday to Tuesday closed, Wednesday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is where to buy and drink beer brewed right in the heart of Kensington Market. The small bottle shop area boasts two fridges stocked with bottles. Hours: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The bottle shop and tap room thoughtfully displays its lineup for purchase in the fridge, so it's always cold. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lansdowne Brewery has transformed into an actual brewery, bottle shop and restaurant. Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Beer to go at this Danforth bar is available seven days a week, including holidays. Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

These commercially-available beers are also available direct from the source. Buy single bottles, six packs, 12 packs, cases, and even kegs, plus the occasional seasonal offering in growlers. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This bottle shop sells an assortment of bottled beer, growlers and merch items. Hours: Sunday to Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The bottle shop attached to the restaurant is where you can purchase their latest brews in tall cans and bottles. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The bottle shop carries year-round staples and seasonal favourites in 650 ml bombers and 2L growlers. Hours: Monday to Tuesday closed, Wednesday to Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Load up on signatures brews like Slingshot and Entropy Stout at this Leslieville bottle shop. Hours: Monday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Growlers are available at this bottle shop. Kegs are also on offer but should be ordered in advance. Hours: Monday closed, Tuesday to Wednesday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Beer-to-go options are available seven days a week at this Riverside brewery. Hours: Daily 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can stock up on beer by the case and in kegs (though you should note that they do deliver). Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This offshoot brand of Steam Whistle is selling tall cans, six-packs, two-fours, growlers and kegs in their bottle shop. Hours: Monday to Tuesday closed, Wednesday to Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. 6 p.m.

Buy everything you’ve tasted on draft at this Parkdale brewery at their bottle shop for five bucks across the board. Hours: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.