Surprise TTC subway closure sends Toronto into rush hour chaos

The Thursday morning rush in Toronto became a chaotic nightmare commute for many after an unexpected TTC subway shutdown, and many are taking to social media to share frustrations over the transit agency's latest hiccup.

The TTC announced just after 7 a.m. that service had been halted between Victoria Park and Broadview due to an unspecified mechanical problem, with the claim that shuttle buses were on the way to relieve crowds.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Victoria Park and Warden while we fix a mechanical problem. Shuttle buses are on the way. https://t.co/gy3XffxmYJ — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 9, 2024

Despite the TTC reporting minutes later that the outage had been scaled back to the one-stop stretch between Victoria Park and Warden, customers took to social media claiming that promised shuttle buses were not arriving.

No subway service but no shuttle buses as well? pic.twitter.com/bfEuVxrT7b — Sarthak Chawla (@29Sarthak) May 9, 2024

Commuters at various stations on the Line 2-Bloor Danforth reported large crowds and a lack of shuttle buses. Long queues spilled out of subway stations as riders waited for a bus to board.

Day 2 in a row of TTC not working during morning rush pic.twitter.com/Y6JWaloDxj — El Toro de Dos Cabezas (@ElCambaConAwayo) May 9, 2024

One TTC rider claimed to be waiting for almost 30 minutes.

same here at woodbine! been waiting for almost half an hour — mia (@reweluv) May 9, 2024

Soaring demand for services like Uber amid the outage drove prices up to astronomical rate, reserved only for those willing to shell out big bucks to avoid being late.

Every fucking day firts fire train stopped at broadview next day same shit same issue fire and today technical issues the Uber prices get some fucking expensive like it’s a joke $114 to go work like wtf and I tried to go earlier same shit @TTCnotices enough of this bs — Iamgenesis (@GenesissMendoz) May 9, 2024

As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, a significant stretch of Line 2 remains closed as crews work to correct the issue.