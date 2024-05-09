City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc outage

Surprise TTC subway closure sends Toronto into rush hour chaos

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Thursday morning rush in Toronto became a chaotic nightmare commute for many after an unexpected TTC subway shutdown, and many are taking to social media to share frustrations over the transit agency's latest hiccup.

The TTC announced just after 7 a.m. that service had been halted between Victoria Park and Broadview due to an unspecified mechanical problem, with the claim that shuttle buses were on the way to relieve crowds.

Despite the TTC reporting minutes later that the outage had been scaled back to the one-stop stretch between Victoria Park and Warden, customers took to social media claiming that promised shuttle buses were not arriving.

Commuters at various stations on the Line 2-Bloor Danforth reported large crowds and a lack of shuttle buses. Long queues spilled out of subway stations as riders waited for a bus to board.

One TTC rider claimed to be waiting for almost 30 minutes.

Soaring demand for services like Uber amid the outage drove prices up to astronomical rate, reserved only for those willing to shell out big bucks to avoid being late.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, a significant stretch of Line 2 remains closed as crews work to correct the issue.

Lead photo by

ValeStock / Shutterstock.com
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto woman tries to rescue group of adorable ducklings on DVP

Surprise TTC subway closure sends Toronto into rush hour chaos

Highly-resistant 'super lice' are taking over Canada and here's what you need to know

New Toronto neighbourhood will have a street where cars are banned

Toronto ranks among the wealthiest cities in the world

There are two species of ultra-rare cactus actually native to Ontario

TTC will shut down an over 7km stretch of subway track this weekend

The empty space that replaced Toronto's waterfront skating rink is now open