Toronto streetcar route will be a mess for weeks due to sinkhole

Passengers relying on the TTC's 512 St. Clair streetcar may have to account for a major disruption along the route for a few weeks.

The transit agency announced that a portion of the line will be replaced by shuttle buses "until further notice" as the City rushes to repair a sinkhole formed by a sewer main break at 64 St. Clair Avenue West, between Avenue Road and Yonge Street.

The TTC issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon via X, notifying passengers that "512/312 St Clair streetcar service has been impacted by unplanned Toronto Water repairs near St Clair Avenue, west of Yonge Street. 512 St Clair Streetcars are currently operating between Gunns Loop and Bathurst Station."

512 St. Clair: Detour via Bathurst St and Bathurst Station Due to a sink hole. Repairs are underway.Shuttle buses are operating, both ways, between St Clair and Oakwood and St Clair Station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 23, 2024

The transit agency added that streetcars remain in service both ways between Gunns Loop and Bathurst St, to Bathurst Station, though the stretch between St Clair Station and St Clair and Oakwood Ave. has been replaced by shuttle bus service.

According to a statement provided to CityNews, repair work will see a shaft excavated to the sewer main via the westbound lane of St Clair next to the streetcar right-of-way.

City officials state that the repairs could take as long as three weeks to complete.