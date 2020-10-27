City
Snow is falling in Ontario and creeping closer to Toronto

It's been just over a week since more northerly parts of Ontario saw their first snowfall of the season, and with the dreary, cold weather settling into Toronto over the past few days, residents may be fearing that the snow may soon be bound for us, too.

Unfortunately, based on the current weather in nearby townships, the answer seems to be yes.

Though Tuesday brought rain and a chilly high of 5 C in the city, southern Ontario towns such as Colborne, Haliburton, Peterborough and Belleville experienced wet snow instead, which is expected to continue into the night, according to Environment Canada forecasts.

In some places, it has been enough to accumulate on the ground...

...and in others under two hours from the downtown core, it's even been enough to build snowmans with:

Though there isn't any of the white stuff in the official forecast for Toronto over the next week, temperatures are due to drop below zero by Friday night, would could in fact be conducive to snow, depending on the precipitation.

The long-term weather projections for the city released by the Weather Network back in September predicted an extended mild fall, but it seems that it may very well be the time to bust out your winter coats, gloves, hats and scarves if you haven't yet.

Getting your snow tires put on if you have a vehicle would also probably be a good idea right about now.

Though the city may be completely wet and miserable at the moment, residents should try their best to enjoy what may be the last of warmer autumn temps for 2020, which are expected with Wednesday's high of 10 C before they plummet.

