TTC subway entrance closes permanently after over 60 years

A TTC subway entrance has shut its gates forever after 61 years, but thankfully, this reduction in access is part of a much bigger project to bring a whole new subway line to Toronto.

Metrolinx announced on Monday morning that one of the entrances to the TTC's Osgoode Station has officially closed for good. The entrance on the northeast corner of Queen and University is now permanently closed to make way for the construction of the new Ontario Line's connection with Line 1 at Osgoode.

The TTC station entrance on the northeast corner of Queen and University is now permanently closed as crews continue to make progress on an Ontario Line connection at Osgoode. (1/2) https://t.co/UwPzXBZHrO pic.twitter.com/U7MC2SlaX9 — Ontario Line (@OntarioLine) April 29, 2024

The transit agency assured subway passengers that each of the other three station entrances will remain open for the duration of the Ontario Line project.

All three other Osgoode Station entrances will remain open throughout construction. Once work is finished, a new accessible entrance will replace the existing stairs from the street. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/EBRqASTU0d — Ontario Line (@OntarioLine) April 29, 2024

Closure of this station entrance is just the latest in a series of changes at the Queen and University intersection in preparation for the new 15.6-km subway line connecting Exhibition Place with the Ontario Science Centre.

Preparations have included the temporary removal of local landmarks, including a monument and a famous fence on the Osgoode Hall property. Most controversially, several trees on the future station site were clear-cut — which led to a legal battle that temporarily halted construction on the property.

Osgoode Station first opened on February 28, 1963, and the closure of its northeast entrance marks the most significant change to the station in its over six decades of operation,