Trees cut down in rush for Ontario Line already growing back after months of inaction

A heritage property that was contoversially razed of large, very old trees for the construction of the Ontario Line subway is now sprouting new plant life, as well as tons of conversation about Metrolinx's rush to clear the site only for work to remain on hold for so long.

Passersby at Queen Street West and University Avenue have just started noticing that the property around Osgoode Hall — once home to some of the most beautiful trees in the city — is looking more green lately despite being clear cut earlier this year for a new subway stop on the forthcoming line.

Multiple people shared photos of nature reclaiming the site on socials this week, wondering why Metrolinx hasn't proceeded with any work on the site aside from rushing to remove the trees (to much backlash) in February.

Sure looks like Metrolinx needed to cut those trees at Osgoode Hall down as quickly as possible back in February. Reminder you were transit nimby if you opposed this, blocking progress etc. - ten months later the site remains barren and unused. pic.twitter.com/D7I6jItQxY — Edward Row (@edwardrow) November 6, 2023

One noted that the lot appears "barren" and "unused," while many are flocking to the comments section to bemoan how long the city's transit projects take, speaking mostly, of course, of the seemingly cursed Eglinton Crosstown LRT that has been long overdue after more than a decade in the making.

There are also many mourning the loss of the trees, which the public fought back hard against removing, noting that the urban forest is part of a 200-year-old site. A court order was even granted last fall to stop crews from continuing after the first few trees were felled.

Metrolinx assured blogTO on Tuesday that it is doing its due dilligence of conducting archaeological field work and various surveys before it breaks ground on the station, which it plans to start this winter, starting with the removal of the nascent flora.

"We will continue to maintain the site prior to construction, including removing weeds and other vegetation. Construction will begin with the installation of concrete piles, which will be followed by excavation," a representative for the transit agency said, noting that ground condition surveys and utility work are still currently underway.

"During construction, we will be using methods that limit impacts on Osgoode Hall and the surrounding community... The future station entrance building has also been designed to reduce the Ontario Line’s permanent footprint on the property," they added along with reiterating the undeniable benefits of the new line, which will eventually move some 12,000 people during its busiest hour.

And, despite the popularity of the social media posts about new life on the lot this week, some online appear to agree, with a few calling the tree removal "a necessary move," even if the execution of construction is already falling short of some residents' expectations.