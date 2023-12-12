Toronto landmarks will temporarily disappear for Ontario Line construction

The controversial removal of trees at the future site of Osgoode Station on the upcoming Ontario Line subway was just a prelude for additional changes at Queen and University.

The stop on the new 15.6-km subway line is preparing to start major construction works in 2024, which will require the temporary removal of some well-known landmarks in the area.

Metrolinx has announced that crews will need to remove and store portions of the famous fence surrounding Osgoode Hall as well as the nearby South African War Memorial on University Avenue, with the moves required to free up construction space for the upcoming infrastructure project.

For those unfamiliar, the cast iron fence surrounding Osgoode Hall just might be Toronto's most historically significant and most-discussed fence — which I realize is a hyper-specific title to bestow.

Constructed from 1866-67, the Osgoode Hall fence and "kissing gates" have a fascinating history that will earn another chapter when 75 metres of the well-known fence are removed and stored off-site, to be reinstalled once the station is complete.

Metrolinx will also be removing the 1910-constructed South African War Memorial within the centre median of University Avenue, promising to restore and reinstate the granite and bronze monument following the completion of Osgoode Station.

The combined age of the fence and monument add up to a staggering 269 years.

The transit agency states that the removal of the monument is necessary to accommodate a new northbound lane within the current centre median of University Avenue during station construction.

The work will be conducted by specialized restoration crews overseen by a heritage specialist.

During relocation works, the Victory statue at the top of the memorial will be secured and lifted with a crane and transported via truck to a storage facility for conservation work and safekeeping. The three other statues on the memorial will be dismantled and salvaged for later restoration.

Statue stones will be similarly removed and lowered onto pallets for transport to a storage warehouse. Other heritage elements, including planters, the stones forming the fountain and concrete pavers, bricks, and stone stairs will also be preserved.

Metrolinx promises that "the memorial will be restored and reinstated to its current location once construction is complete."