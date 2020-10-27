It's going to feel like -3 C in Toronto this week

Toronto may have gotten an extended summer with temperatures exceeding 20 C just last Friday, but it seems the chillier weather is finally here to stay.

Fortunately, that doesn't mean the city is expected to see snow just yet, but it does mean temperatures will remain mostly in the single digits from now on — with lows dropping near zero and nighttime temperatures that feel colder than freezing.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, Wednesday is expected to see a comfortable high of 10 C with mostly sun, but that could potentially be the final time we see a high in the double digits this year.

Thursday will only see a high of 8 C with clouds and rain, according to meteorologists, and the overnight low is expected to reach 5 C, though it'll feel like 1 C with the windchill.

Friday is meanwhile set to see an even lower high of 5 C with sun, with nighttime temperatures reaching a low of 2 C and feeling like -3 C with the windchill.

The weekend will be similar, with a high of 6 C forecast for Saturday and 8 C for Sunday, and lows of 3 C and 4 C respectively.

The month of November is thankfully expected to be a nice one, meaning Toronto will likely also experience an extended fall rather than an early winter.