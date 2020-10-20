City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto weather

Toronto expected to see its last day of temperatures above 20 C this week

The most beautiful time of the year in Toronto — that stretch when the leaves are all exploding with colour but it's still hot enough outside for shorts — is coming to an end, according to meteorologists.

With a high of 21 C and a feels-like temperature of 23 C, this Friday is expected to be the last truly warm day of 2020 in Canada's largest city.

And lest you think that you'll have all weekend to enjoy it, please note that this splash of heat will be short-lived. Enjoy it while you can, because temperatures are forecast to fall back down to 10 C by Saturday

If meteorologists are correct, we won't even see anything above the 10 C mark next week.

This Sunday, they're calling for a high of 8 C with a feels-like temperature of just 5 C. Next Friday could feel as cold as 3 C. That's parka weather for most of us (or at the very least, triple layers).

Fall-summer is just about over, it seems, making way for the grosser, greyer part of fall that precedes winter.

But first, we get one last, sunny Friday — which, after a colder system passes through on Thursday, will deliver an "impressive bump in temperatures," according to the Weather Network, "likely bringing the last 20 C daytime highs of the year."

"As the cold front crashes south on Friday, the widespread chilly weather returns for the weekend," notes the Weather Network, "with the cool pattern dominating into next week."

Fortunately, November is expected to be milder-than-usual around these parts.

We won't be seeing summer-like temperatures or anything, but nor should we be seeing blizzards like we did last November, if the predictions of scientists are correct.

